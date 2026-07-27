Client referrals are the greatest source of new business for financial advice firms, but advisers and business owners often report feeling apprehensive about asking for them, resulting in missed opportunities. So how can we remove this awkwardness? The 'preferrals' method has been developed to help, providing a low-risk solution to this problem.
Learning objective one
Appreciate the importance of referrals in growing and sustaining a healthy advisory business.
Learning objective two
Identify common strategies used by financial advisers to gain referrals and how they are received by clients.
Learning objective three
Apply the 'preferrals' method to achieve greater success in securing client referrals.
Watch training video
5 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 30 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
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