Practice Intelligence Priceless

"Are my service providers worth it?" Many people ask themselves that question, and so it’s especially important to ensure that clients understand your value and know that you’re worth it. However, many professionals struggle with articulating this, leading to missed opportunities and undervalued services. This module offers practical strategies to help you effectively convey your value.

Objective one

Recognise the importance of clearly communicating your value to clients.

Objective two

Identify common challenges in articulating value and how to overcome them.

Objective three

Apply proven techniques to enhance your value communication skills.

Watch training video

5 Videos

Earn CPD

After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 45 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.

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