"Are my service providers worth it?" Many people ask themselves that question, and so it’s especially important to ensure that clients understand your value and know that you’re worth it. However, many professionals struggle with articulating this, leading to missed opportunities and undervalued services. This module offers practical strategies to help you effectively convey your value.
Objective one
Recognise the importance of clearly communicating your value to clients.
Objective two
Identify common challenges in articulating value and how to overcome them.
Objective three
Apply proven techniques to enhance your value communication skills.
Watch training video
5 Videos
Earn CPD
After watching the video, complete the quiz below and provide your contact details to qualify for 45 minutes of structured CPD. Your certificate will be sent to you via email shortly afterwards.
More from Invesco
-
Practice Intelligence encompasses a series of CPD-accredited training modules covering the secrets behind maintaining a healthy and growing advisory business.
-
Investment IntelligenceAccess our Investment Intelligence CPD programme, which provides financial advisers with timely, accessible and engaging market updates.