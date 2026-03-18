Thought leadership Global Fixed Income Strategy Monthly Report | March 2026

Invesco Fixed Income
Invesco Fixed Income Opens in a new tab
March 18, 2026
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Get an analysis of important drivers of global fixed income markets, including macroeconomic trends, interest rates, currencies, and credit, in our monthly global strategy report. 

In our March report:

  • Global macro strategy
    We believe a weaker US dollar and improving emerging market macro fundamentals are creating a supportive backdrop for EM debt performance.
  • Rates and currency outlook
    In rates, we are overweight Australia. We are neutral on Europe, China, Japan and the UK, and underweight US rates. In currency, we are overweight the euro, Chinese renminbi, yen and Australian dollar. We are underweight the US dollar and British pound.
  • Global credit strategy
    AI disruption fears have driven an indiscriminate selloff in software – but investment grade and high yield software exposures are limited.
  • The bottom line
    We highlight interesting opportunities in local frontier debt, following our EM strategist’s recent trip to Africa.

 

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