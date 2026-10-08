Sir Alastair Cook
Former England cricketer and captain
Former England cricketer and captain, and England’s highest Test run scorer and most capped Test player of all time. Across his international career, Alastair earned 161 Test caps, scored 12,472 Test runs and was part of four Ashes series wins, two as captain.
Regularly referred to as “Mr Dependable”, Alastair is known for his loyalty, consistency, hard work and dedication to success. He brings a strong perspective on leadership, building trust, performing under pressure and sustaining success at the highest level. Away from cricket, he is a private family man with a passion for farming, the countryside, darts, Luton Town FC and Northampton Saints.
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