ICVC,Equity PERJAPZ
Invesco Japanese Equity Advantage Fund (UK)
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Shusuke joined Invesco Japan in 2017 and has 19 years of investment experience.
Prior to that, he worked at Fidelity Investments where he was a research analyst and covered Capital Goods, ICT and Retails. He started his career as a hedge fund analyst at Shibusawa & Co, then transferred to Commons Asset Management where he worked as an assistant portfolio manager.
He received his MBA from INSEAD and M.A. in Managerial Engineering from Chuo University. He holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation and is a Certified Member Analyst of the Securities Analysts Association of Japan.
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