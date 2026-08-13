Opening disclosure

This marketing communication is intended only for Professional Clients in Continental Europe (as defined in the important information), Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland, Isle of Man and the UK; for Sophisticated or Professional Investors in Australia; for Institutional Investors in the United States; for Institutional Investors and/or Accredited Investors in Singapore; for Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel; for Professional Investors in Hong Kong; for Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan; for certain specific Qualified Institutions and/or Sophisticated Investors only in Taiwan; for Wholesale Investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand, for Qualified Professional Investors in the Republic of Korea; for certain specific sovereign wealth funds and/or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors approved by local regulators only in the People’s Republic of China; for Qualified Institutional Investors and/or certain specific Institutional Investors in Thailand; for certain specific institutional investors in Brunei and Indonesia, for Qualified Buyers in the Philippines for informational purposes only; for certain specific institutional investors in Malaysia upon request. In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. Please do not redistribute.

Investment risks

The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Property and land can be illiquid and difficult to sell, so the fund may not be able to sell such investments when desired and at the intended price. The value of property is generally a matter of an independent valuer’s opinion and may not be realised.

Why US real estate?

U.S. private real estate has long been a core strategic allocation for institutional investors, offering a distinct return profile relative to public equities and fixed income. Over long periods, it has delivered competitive total returns with volatility closer to that of U.S. bonds than stocks, resulting in attractive risk‑adjusted performance1.

Historically, private real estate has combined durable income, strong long‑term returns, and meaningful diversification, supported by low correlations to traditional asset classes. This balance has generally translated into favorable outcomes across market cycles.

Reflecting these attributes, U.S. private real estate has ranked as either the highest‑ or second‑highest‑performing asset class relative to U.S. stocks, bonds, and Treasury yields across every rolling 10‑year period over the past 29 years - underscoring its established role as a foundational component of institutional portfolios2.

At 1:00 [chart description]

Rolling 10-year average annual returns (%):

US Private Real Estate: Began around 9% for the 1997-2006 period. Declined to approximately -1% around the 1999-2008 and 2000-2009 periods. Increased steadily thereafter, exceeding 12% beginning with the 2008-2017 period. Peaked near 16% for the 2012-2021 period. Ended around 14% for the 2016-2025 period.

US Stocks: Started near 12% for the 1997-2006 period. Declined to approximately 7% around the 2001-2010 period. Recovered to roughly 8% to 10% through the late 2010s. Peaked near 10% around the 2010-2019 period. Declined and ended around 5% for the 2016-2025 period.

US Bonds: Remained relatively stable throughout the period. Generally ranged between 3% and 6%. Started near 5% and gradually declined over time. Ended around 2% for the 2016-2025 period.

3-Month US Treasury Bills: Began around 4% for the 1997-2006 period. Declined steadily over time, reaching approximately 0% around the 2007-2016 and 2008-2017 periods. Gradually increased in later periods. Ended around 2% for the 2016-2025 period.

Key takeaway: US private real estate delivered the highest rolling 10-year average annual returns during most recent periods. US bonds exhibited the most stable return pattern. 3-month US Treasury bills generally produced the lowest returns across the periods shown.



1:17 Why now?

The potential opportunity to invest in U.S. real estate today is currently being driven by timing and pricing. After a multi‑year repricing, many real estate sectors are trading well below prior peak values and, in some cases, below replacement cost, potentially creating a rare chance to acquire high‑quality assets at possibly discounted entry points3.

While population growth is not new, its near‑term composition may be favorable. The U.S. is entering a period of accelerated aging, with the 65+ population projected to grow by roughly 30% over the next decade and approach one‑fifth of the total population by 20304. This cohort is expanding materially faster than the working‑age population, creating a durable shift in housing and services demand. This demographic shift is already translating into rising demand for affordable suburban and exurban housing, senior living, outpatient medical facilities, and healthcare‑anchored retail - property types aligned with longevity, accessibility, and cost efficiency.

At the same time, household formation dynamics are converging across generations. Younger households face persistent affordability barriers to homeownership just as older cohorts downsize and transition to rental solutions. With median U.S. home prices having increased 44% since Q1 of 2020 and 134% since the post‑GFC low, many households are pushed towards rental solutions5. This may reinforce the demand for detached housing and neighborhood‑serving real estate in suburban growth markets, where population inflows remain strong and new supply is more limited.

Another potential catalyst comes from policy‑driven investment incentives. While digitalization and data growth are long‑term secular trends, recent fiscal legislation has materially improved the near‑term economics of certain real estate sectors. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) allows for accelerated expensing of qualified capital investments and domestic R&D, the potential for enhanced returns for data centers, advanced manufacturing, and logistics assets.

These factors define potentially compelling reasons to consider investing in US real estate.

Why Invesco?

Invesco is a $2T+ global investment manager with one of the world’s largest real estate platforms. Our differentiation lies not in scale alone, but in the breadth of strategies, capabilities, and capital solutions we offer clients.

We invest across the risk‑return spectrum, from core and core‑plus equity to higher‑performing strategies and real estate debt, providing access to a broad opportunity set and flexible capital deployment across market cycles. Our platform combines decades of experience, deep local market insight, and global research, integrated with active asset management to manage risk and adapt as conditions evolve.

Together, this combination positions Invesco to pursue resilient, risk‑adjusted results across changing real estate markets.

1. Source: Invesco, based on analysis of the NCREIF Property Index (NPI). According to Invesco analysis based on NCREIF data, over long periods, including the past three decades, private U.S. real estate has delivered total returns comparable to equities while exhibiting return volatility materially closer to that of U.S. bonds than stocks, resulting in attractive long‑term risk‑adjusted performance.

2. Source: Invesco. Rolling 10‑year return analysis based on NCREIF Property Index, compared with U.S. equities, bonds, and Treasury yields.

3. Congressional Budget Office (CBO) — The Demographic Outlook: 2026 to 2056 (January 2026).

4. U.S. Census Bureau — Demographic Turning Points for the United States: Population Projections for 2020 to 2060.

5. National Association of Realtors and Moody’s Analytics as of August 2025

[BACK OF MATERIAL]

Important information

This marketing communication is intended only for Professional Clients in Continental Europe (as defined below), Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Ireland, Isle of Man and the UK; for Sophisticated or Professional Investors in Australia; for Institutional Investors in the United States; for Institutional Investors and/or Accredited Investors in Singapore; for Qualified Clients/Sophisticated Investors in Israel; for Professional Investors in Hong Kong; for Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan; for certain specific Qualified Institutions and/or Sophisticated Investors only in Taiwan; for Wholesale Investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand, for Qualified Professional Investors in the Republic of Korea; for certain specific sovereign wealth funds and/or Qualified Domestic Institutional Investors approved by local regulators only in the People’s Republic of China; for Qualified Institutional Investors and/or certain specific Institutional Investors in Thailand; for certain specific institutional investors in Brunei and Indonesia, for Qualified Buyers in the Philippines for informational purposes only; for certain specific institutional investors in Malaysia upon request. In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. Please do not redistribute.

For the distribution of this communication, Continental Europe is defined as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

By accepting this document, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

This document contains general information only and does not take into account individual objectives, taxation position or financial needs. Nor does this constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Neither Invesco Ltd. nor any of its member companies guarantee the return of capital, distribution of income or the performance of any fund or strategy. This document is not an invitation to subscribe for shares in a fund nor is it to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments. As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. This document is by way of information only. This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else and you may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. Asset management services are provided by Invesco in accordance with appropriate local legislation and regulations.

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

These materials may contain statements that are not purely historical in nature but are “forward-looking statements.” These include, among other things, projections, forecasts, estimates of income, yield or return, future performance targets, sample or pro forma portfolio structures or portfolio composition, scenario analysis, specific investment strategies and proposed or pro forma levels of diversification or sector investment. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward looking terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” “target,” “believe,” the negatives thereof, other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Forward looking statements are based upon certain assumptions, some of which are described herein. Actual events are difficult to predict, are beyond the Issuer’s control, and may substantially differ from those assumed. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available on the date hereof and Invesco assumes no duty to update any forward-looking statement.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss

All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment-making decision. As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing.

Data as of December 31, 2025, unless otherwise stated.

Where individuals or the business have expressed opinions, they are based on current market conditions, they may differ from those of other investment professionals and are subject to change without notice.

Australia

This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom Invesco has provided it. It should not be relied upon by anyone else. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for an Australian audience and does not constitute an offer of a financial product in Australia. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. The information in this document has been prepared without taking into account any investor’s investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Before acting on the information the investor should consider its appropriateness having regard to their investment objectives, financial situation and needs. You should note that this information:

· may contain references to dollar amounts which are not Australian dollars;

· may contain financial information which is not prepared in accordance with Australian law or practices;

· may not address risks associated with investment in foreign currency denominated investments; and

· does not address Australian tax issues.

Issued in Australia by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 239916

New Zealand

This document is issued only to wholesale investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act) in New Zealand to whom disclosure is not required under Part 3 of the Financial Markets Conduct Act. This document has been prepared only for those persons to whom it has been provided by Invesco. It should not be relied upon by anyone else and must not be distributed to members of the public in New Zealand. Information contained in this document may not have been prepared or tailored for a New Zealand audience. You may only reproduce, circulate and use this document (or any part of it) with the consent of Invesco. This document does not constitute and should not be construed as an offer of, invitation or proposal to make an offer for, recommendation to apply for, an opinion or guidance on Interests to members of the public in New Zealand. Applications or any requests for information from persons who are members of the public in New Zealand will not be accepted. Issued in New Zealand by Invesco Australia Limited (ABN 48 001 693 232), Level 26, 333 Collins Street, Melbourne, Victoria, 3000, Australia which holds an Australian Financial Services Licence number 239916.

Singapore

This advertisement has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.

This document is provided to Institutional and/or Accredited Investors only in Singapore. It may not be circulated or distributed, whether directly or indirectly, to persons in Singapore other than (i) to an institutional investor under Section 304 of the SFA, (ii) to a relevant person pursuant to Section 305(1), or any person pursuant to Section 305(2), and in accordance with the conditions specified in Section 305 of the SFA, or (iii) otherwise pursuant to, and in accordance with the conditions of, any other applicable provision of the SFA.

Issued in Singapore by Invesco Asset Management Singapore Ltd, 9 Raffles Place, #18-01 Republic Plaza, Singapore 048619.

Hong Kong

This document is only intended for use with Professional Investors in Hong Kong. Issued in Hong Kong by Invesco Hong Kong Limited 景順投資管理有限公司, 45/F, Jardine House, 1 Connaught Place, Central, Hong Kong.

Japan

This document is only intended for use with Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, members of the public or retail investors. Issued in Japan by Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114; Registration Number: The Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kin-sho) 306; Member of the Investment Management Association of Japan and the Japan Securities Dealers Association, and/or by Invesco Global Real Estate Asia Pacific, Inc., Roppongi Hills Mori Tower 14F, 6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-6114. Registration Number: The Director-General of Kanto Local Finance Bureau (Kin-sho) 583; Member of the Investment Management Association of Japan and Type II Financial Instruments Firms Association.

Taiwan

This material is distributed to you in your capacity as Qualified Institutions/Sophisticated Investors. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by members of the public or retail investors. Issued in Taiwan by Invesco Taiwan Limited, 22F, No.1, Songzhi Road, Taipei 11047, Taiwan (0800-045-066). Invesco Taiwan Limited is operated and managed independently.

United States

Issued in the US by Invesco Advisers, Inc., 1331 Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, GA 30309 USA.

Canada

In Canada this document is for use by investors who are (i) Accredited Investors and (ii) Permitted Clients, as defined under National Instrument 45 106 and National Instrument 31 103, respectively. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon, by the public or retail investors. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed.

Issued in Canada by Invesco Canada Ltd., 16 York Street, Suite 1200, Toronto, Ontario M5J 0E6.

Continental Europe, Dubai, Guernsey, Jersey, Isle of Man, Israel, Ireland and the UK

This is marketing material and not financial advice. It is not intended as a recommendation to buy or sell any particular asset class, security or strategy. Regulatory requirements that require impartiality of investment/investment strategy recommendations are therefore not applicable nor are any prohibitions to trade before publication. Views and opinions are based on current market conditions and are subject to change.

Israel

This document may not be reproduced or used for any other purpose, nor be furnished to any other person other than those to whom copies have been sent. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice or investment marketing as defined in the Regulation of Investment Advice, Investment Marketing and Portfolio Management Law, 1995 (“Investment Advice Law”). Neither Invesco Ltd. nor its subsidiaries are licensed under the Investment Advice Law, nor does it carry the insurance as required of a licensee thereunder.

Further information is available using the contact details shown.

Issued in:

Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Dubai, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Italy, Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and The United Kingdom by Invesco Management S.A., President Building, 37A Avenue JF Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg, regulated by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, Luxembourg; Invesco Asset Management Limited, Perpetual Park, Perpetual Park Drive, Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire RG9 1HH, UK. Authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG, Talacker 34, 8001 Zurich, Switzerland. Invesco Asset Management Limited, Index Tower Level 6 - Unit 616, P.O. Box 506599, Al Mustaqbal Street, DIFC, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority.

GL – 5445100 – 2026