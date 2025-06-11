The Model Practice
Might model portfolios be a good fit for your practice? Help optimize your portfolios, enhance your business, and connect with your clients using the expertise of Invesco.
Whether you’re seeking to build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or complement your core with specific exposures, we offer a range of efficient, rigorously crafted solutions for a multitude of objectives.
These core solutions are designed for investors seeking diversified portfolios that aim to outperform benchmarks throughout a full market cycle. Each target risk model offers broad diversification across investment styles and asset classes, providing cost-efficient solutions. Using the same portfolio construction techniques as those used for our most sophisticated institutional investors, these models cater to various risk profiles and return objectives within established target risk levels.1
|
Model series
|
Underlying funds²
|
# of risk levels¹
|
Expense ratio range³
|
Investment
|
Special
|
Inception
|
ETF and mutual fund
|
5
|
0.26 – 0.38%
|
Passive, Active, Factor
|
—
|
10/1/2018
|Dynamic ETF
|
ETF
|11
|0.18 – 0.25%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|Strategic ETF
|ETF
|
11
|0.17 – 0.26%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|Strategic ETF Tax-Aware
|ETF
|9
|0.14 – 0.27%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|Tax aware
|10/1/2017
|Strategic Focused ETF
|ETF
|4
|0.27 – 0.29%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|—
|10/1/2017
|
Mutual fund
|
5
|
0.58 – 0.75%
|
Active
|
—
|
10/1/2018
|Strategic Active/Passive Tax-Aware
|ETF and mutual fund
|5
|0.39 – 0.63%
|Passive, Active, Factor
|Tax aware
|10/1/2017
These models are designed for investors seeking to complement their existing core portfolio by adding specific exposures that are crafted for precise objectives.
|
Model series
|
Description
|
Underlying funds¹
|
# of maturity bands/ styles²
|
Expense ratio range³
|
Investment style⁴
|
Asset class exposure⁵
|
Inception date⁶
|
Laddered bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk.
|
ETF
|
4
|
0.10%
|
Passive
|
Laddered corporate bond ETFs
|
1/1/2020
|Bulletshares High Yield Corporate
|Laddered high yield bond models that seek to generate income and manage interest rate risk.
|ETF
|3
|0.41%
|Passive
|Laddered high yield corporate bond ETFs
|6/28/2024
|
Laddered bond models that seek to generate tax-free income.
|
ETF
|
4
|
0.18%
|
Passive
|
Laddered municipal bond ETFs
|
1/1/2020
|
Designed to help offset US home-country bias.
|
ETF and mutual fund
|
2
|
0.59 – 0.62%
|
Active, Passive
|
Developed non-US and emerging markets
|
5/1/2018
|
Seeks to outperform by dynamically allocating to various factors depending on the market regime.
|
ETF
|
1
|
0.18%
|
Factor
|
US equity factors
|
2/28/2018
The Model Practice
Might model portfolios be a good fit for your practice? Help optimize your portfolios, enhance your business, and connect with your clients using the expertise of Invesco.
Model portfolios advisor guide
By choosing our model capabilities we can offer more than just investment solutions. To learn more about all the benefits of partnering with our team please read the full capabilities brochure.
Learn more about how our investment team approaches model portfolio construction and the opportunities they are seeing today.
Stocks have been resilient, but tariffs are clouding the outlook. In June, we're still defensive, favoring bonds and quality US stocks, but reducing international exposure.
Optimize portfolios with Invesco portfolio solutions, which include portfolio consultations, prebuilt model portfolios, and custom model portfolios.
Model portfolios can help provide professional investment management and allow financial professionals the time to nurture relationships and prospect too.
Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
Beta is a measure of risk representing how a security is expected to respond to general market movements. Smart beta represents an alternative and selection index-based methodology that seeks to outperform a benchmark or reduce portfolio risk, or both in active or passive vehicles. Asset allocation and diversification do not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
The Invesco models are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is a part of Invesco Advisers, Inc., an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. It is an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.
The Investment Advisers Act of 1940 requires investment advisory firms, such as Invesco Advisers, Inc., to file and keep current with the Securities and Exchange Commission a registration statement of Form ADV. Part II of Form ADV contains information about the background and business practices of Invesco Advisers, Inc. Under the Commission’s rules, we are required to offer to make available annually Part II of Form ADV to our clients along with our privacy policy. Accordingly, if you would like to receive a copy of this material, please write to Invesco Advisers, Inc., Managed Accounts Operations Department, 11 Greenway Plaza, Suite 1000, Houston, Texas 77046. For more complete information about our separately managed portfolio, please contact your financial advisor.
Invesco Vision, designed by the Invesco Solutions team, is a decision support system that combines analytical and diagnostic capabilities to foster better portfolio management decision-making. By helping investors and researchers better understand portfolio risks and trade-offs, it helps to identify potential solutions best aligned with their specific preferences and objectives. The Invesco Vision tool can be used in practice to develop solutions across a range of challenges encountered in the marketplace.
Invesco Solutions develops Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The CMAs, which are based on a 10-year investment time horizon, are intended to guide these strategic asset class allocations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.