That does not mean ETFs are the answer in every case. Futures may be appropriate where liquid contracts exist, and costs are lower. Index funds or mandates may be better suited for structural or highly customised exposures. But for pensions navigating more dynamic allocation requirements, ETFs may be a useful addition to the long-term toolkit.

Regulatory developments are also expanding ETF use cases for insurance general account managers. Recent and proposed Solvency II reforms are expected to reduce capital charges for certain senior securitisation exposures, including AAA-rated Collateralised Loan Obligations (CLOs), by up to 70%–80%. As a result, structured credit is potentially becoming increasingly relevant for European insurers.

While ETFs already offer transparency and support look-through treatment today, the application of reduced capital charges to AAA-rated CLO ETFs is subject to meeting Solvency II look-through requirements and depends on the insurer’s ability to access and report underlying holdings on a regular basis.

Where these conditions are met, AAA-rated CLO ETFs can provide insurers with efficient and transparent access to the asset class’s benefits—such as attractive yields, limited impairment history, and diversification potential—while supporting look-through, liquidity, and governance requirements.

Asset managers are expanding the institutional ETF toolkit

For some institutional asset owners, the opportunity for ETFs goes beyond just replacing one passive exposure with another. As investment managers look for attractive opportunities beyond market-cap beta, asset managers are developing strategies that help asset owners access traditionally hard-to-reach markets, such as contingent convertible bonds (CoCos), AT1s, and parts of the high-yield market. Other areas of development include actively managed, thematic, and factor-based strategies that provide access to additional sources of alpha and portfolio construction efficiency.

In addition to providing unique market access, asset managers have also developed sophisticated market replication techniques through synthetic ETFs. In a synthetic ETF, the fund may hold a basket of securities and use a swap agreement to receive the return of the target index, rather than holding every index constituent directly like a physical fund. This synthetic structure may produce a lower tracking difference compared to physical ETFs, which is mainly attributed to the 0% withholding tax rate that is applied to US dividends through this index replication method.

For example, the Invesco MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc* (MXWS)—a synthetic ETF that aims to provide the net total return performance of the MSCI World Index by holding a basket of securities and using swaps—outperformed the average physical ETF1 by 0.05% per annum before fees since 2018. This is primarily due to the 0% withholding tax rate applied to US dividends, which is a significant difference from the 15% withholding tax rate that is achievable by the physical funds.2 However, it is important for institutions to understand the swap structure, counterparty controls, transparency, and costs before investing.



An investment in this fund is an acquisition of units in a passively managed, index tracking fund rather than in the underlying assets owned by the fund.

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