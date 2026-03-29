Rising energy costs are leading to fears of higher inflation; historically a difficult environment for financial markets. We suspect any jump in inflation will be short-lived but that will ultimately depend on how long energy prices stay high and whether other prices and wages follow them upward.

Investor conversations are naturally dominated by the situation in the Middle East. It is hard to give definitive answers when resolution of the conflict relies on the decisions of three actors that are not always acting in ways that follow military and economic logic (emotions are running high). However, the global economy and financial markets have to live with the consequences.