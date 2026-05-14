The Pensions Bill has passed. Now the hard work begins

Neary eleven months after it was first published, the Pension Schemes Bill was given Royal Assent on 29 April, becoming the Pension Schemes Act 2026. Containing measures that will reshape the workplace DC savings and retirement landscape, the Act is the most significant piece of pensions legislation since the introduction of auto-enrolment in 2012.

For trustees, the hard work now begins. The critical challenge will be implementing the key measures to meet tight legal deadlines, even while the fine policy detail is determined through further Government consultations. At the same time, trustees will also need to remain focused on the array of other changes, unconnected with the Act, which are being introduced: from pensions dashboards and salary sacrifice to inheritance tax treatment and potential reforms to trusteeship.

Pension Schemes Act: Key measures for DC schemes

Introduced in June 2025, the Bill was long anticipated, containing a range of measures – across DB, DC and the LGPS – that had been consulted on over previous years. The vast majority of the proposals represented points of industry consensus, with the so-called “backstop mandation” power the principal point of contention. Now finalised, the key measures for DC schemes are:

Guided Retirement

One of the biggest changes in the Act, trustees will have a new duty to offer ‘default’ decumulation solutions to members who can’t or don’t wish to take an active decision about how to generate a retirement income from their savings.

Value for Money Framework

The framework itself is being developed by the FCA and The Pensions Regulator (TPR). However, the Act gives Government the powers to apply the framework to trust-based schemes and sets out the penalties for schemes deemed not to be delivering value for money – such as closure to new employers and the potential transfer of members to an alternative scheme.

Scale and consolidation

The Act requires that existing master trusts and GPPs will need to have assets of at least £10bn in their main scale default arrangement by 2030, with a credible business plan to scale to £25bn by 2035. Those schemes unable to meet the scale requirements may be forced to transfer their members’ assets to an ‘at scale’ provider.

Asset allocation: Backstop ‘mandation’ power

Unsurprisingly, this power proved to be the most controversial measure in the Bill, with MPs and peers at odds on its inclusion until the final day of debate. The Act ultimately retains the power for the Government to direct schemes to allocate up to 10% of their assets to private market investments – in line with the voluntary Mansion House Accord. The section below demonstrates, the Government was forced to introduce a range of concessions such as to make exercise of this power highly unlikely and a major administrative burden for the Government.

Contractual override

Contract-based schemes will have the power to move or consolidate schemes and members in savers’ best interests.

Obstacles the Government must navigate to mandate asset allocations

Regulators’ report. Joint FCA / TPR assessment of whether a “collective action” problem is preventing schemes from investing in private market assets – to which the Government must give due regard. Government report (1). Government assessment of the extent to which default funds have made progress towards achieving the commitments set out in the Mansion House Accord. Government report (2). Government assessment of any barriers default funds face in investing in private market assets, particularly UK assets. The Government must also set out any steps taken to address those barriers. Legislation. Government must lay regulations in Parliament to use the mandation power. Restricted timeline. The Government cannot use the mandation power before 1st January 2028. The power may only be used once, in relation to main default funds. And the ability to use it expires at the end of 2032. Possibility of exemption. Schemes can apply for an exemption from mandation if they can demonstrate it would likely not be in the best interests of their members. Option for appeal. If an exemption is refused, the regulator must provide a rationale; and schemes can appeal to the Upper Tribunal.

What comes next

Despite the attention focused on the above key measures in Parliament, a lot of the important fine details remain to be finalised. With the Bill now passed, attention now turns to anticipated consultations on draft regulations and guidance in each area: