Elizabeth Clark

Elizabeth is Managing Director, Co-Head of US CLOs, and Senior Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, she is responsible for the portfolio management of CLOs. Elizabeth also serves on the Investment Committees for broadly syndicated loans and CLOs.



She joined Invesco in 2004 as a credit analyst and later led a team of sector specialists providing credit research and investment recommendations across private credit portfolios. Her earlier experience includes equity research at First Hawaiian Bank/Bishop Street Capital Management, mergers and acquisitions at Robertson Stephens, and communications and media finance at First Union Capital Markets. She began her financial services career in 1994.



Elizabeth earned a BA degree in economics from Smith College and an MBA from the Darden Graduate School of Business at the University of Virginia. She is a CFA® charterholder.



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