Jean Marie Capelle

Jean-Marie is Managing Director, Team Leader, and Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he oversees a team of sector specialist research analysts dedicated to fundamental credit research, providing investment recommendations across the private credit portfolios managed by the team. Jean-Marie also serves on the Investment Committees for broadly syndicated loans, CLOs, and European upper middle market lending.



Jean-Marie joined Invesco Private Credit in 2013. Previously, he worked in leveraged finance at PineBridge Investments. Prior to that, he worked for Morgan Stanley in London and BNP Paribas in Paris. Jean-Marie entered the financial services industry in 2006.



Jean-Marie earned a Master’s degree in management from ESCP Paris. He is fluent in French, Spanish, and English.