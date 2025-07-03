Tactical Asset Allocation
Stocks have been resilient, but tariffs are clouding the outlook. In June, we're still defensive, favoring bonds and quality US stocks, but reducing international exposure.
Capital Market Assumptions
Our long-term outlook utilizes a building block approach to estimate asset class returns, risk, and correlations relative to history.
Alternative Opportunities
Get an in-depth Q2 report from our alternatives experts including their outlook, positioning, and insight on valuations, fundamentals, and trends.
Important information
Alternative products typically hold more non-traditional investments and employ more complex trading strategies, including hedging and leveraging through derivatives, short selling and opportunistic strategies that change with market conditions. Investors considering alternatives should be aware of their unique characteristics and additional risks from the strategies they use. Like all investments, performance will fluctuate. You can lose money.
Fixed income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information.
Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations.
Invesco models and portfolio consultation services are overseen by the Invesco Solutions team. The team is part of Invesco Advisers, Inc, an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual clients and does not sell securities.
The Invesco Collective Trust Funds are Bank Collective Trust Funds for which Invesco Trust Company serves as trustee and investment manager. They are available exclusively to qualified retirement plans. The funds are not FDIC-insured or registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Fund investors and potential investors are strongly encouraged to review the funds' Declaration of Trust for additional information regarding the operation and investment objectives of the funds.
SMAs are offered by affiliated investment advisers, which provide investment advisory services and do not sell securities. Certain vehicles mentioned are available via affiliates of Invesco Distributors, Inc. Not all of the capabilities and delivery vehicles listed are available on all platforms. Please consult your Invesco representative for more information.
Invesco Vision, designed by the Invesco Solutions team, is a decision support system that combines analytical and diagnostic capabilities to foster better portfolio management decision-making. By helping investors and researchers better understand portfolio risks and trade-offs, it helps to identify potential solutions best aligned with their specific preferences and objectives. The Invesco Vision tool can be used in practice to develop solutions across a range of challenges encountered in the marketplace. For additional information on our methodology, please contact Invesco.
Invesco Solutions develops Capital Market Assumptions (CMAs) that provide long-term estimates for the behavior of major asset classes globally. The assumptions, which are based on 5- and 10-year investment time horizons, are intended to help guide our strategic asset class allocations and should not serve as the basis or primary source for any investment decision. For additional details regarding the methodology used to develop these estimates, please contact Invesco.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
