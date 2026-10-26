Legislative and regulatory Washington Newsletter, Q3 2026
Key takeaways
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Congress is heading into a lame-duck session on December 11, a date squarely within the post-election period and the next major fiscal deadline for government funding. The session could evolve from a routine end-of-year legislative sprint into one of the most consequential periods of policymaking in this Congress.
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The US Trade Representative (USTR) launched investigations under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 into "structural excess capacity and production in manufacturing" across 15 countries and the European Union. They also initiated reviews of forced labor practices in 60 economies. So, trade policy is likely to remain uncertain heading into 2027. Ongoing litigation, retaliatory actions from trading partners, and potential congressional intervention suggest the tariff debate is far from settled.
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2026 is also a pivotal year in state politics. Voters will elect governors in 36 states, making it one of the most consequential gubernatorial election cycles in recent history, with outcome implications that will go beyond state capitals. Governors play a critical role in shaping policy and help define each party's governing vision and can emerge as influential national figures in the next presidential cycle.
Read the full Washington Newsletter for Q3
Explore our comprehensive analysis on policy issues to watch for the rest of this year.
Related insights
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In the US and abroad, people are preparing for political transitions and their market impact, from November midterms to new APAC developments and regulations.July 20, 2026
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Washington update Washington Newsletter, Q1
Invesco Global Public Policy TeamAs midterm elections draw near, Republicans will be closely tied to two years of the president’s economic agenda while facing voter concerns on affordability.March 18, 2026
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Legislative and regulatory The Supreme Court: “Major questions” and major decisions on the horizon
Invesco Global Public Policy TeamAs Chief Justice John Roberts starts his 20th year in the court, the conservative 6-3 majority SCOTUS will make decisions with profound generational implications.November 24, 2025
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Legislative and regulatory President Biden’s infrastructure legislative bonanza: Now what?
Andy Blocker, Jennifer FlittonPassing the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, the CHIPS and Science Act, and the Inflation Reduction Act were impressive feats. But implementing the programs and deploying trillions in funds in a timely fashion is an equally challenging task.April 6, 2023
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