Important Information

NA6047439

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This document is for Professional Clients only in Dubai, Continental Europe, Jersey, Guernsey, the Isle of Man, Ireland and the UK; for Institutional Investors only in the United States; for Sophisticated and Professional Investors in Australia; in New Zealand for wholesale investors (as defined in the Financial Markets Conduct Act); for Professional Investors in Hong Kong; for Qualified Institutional Investors in Japan; in Taiwan for Qualified Institutions/Sophisticated Investors; in Singapore for Institutional Investors; for Qualified Institutional Investors and/or certain specific institutional investors in Thailand; in Canada, this document is restricted to Accredited Investors as defined under National Instrument 45 106. It is not intended for and should not be distributed to, or relied upon by, the public or retail investors. Please do not redistribute this document.

For the distribution of this document, Continental Europe is defined as Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Italy, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

This overview contains general information only and does not take into account individual objectives, taxation position or financial needs. Nor does this constitute a recommendation of the suitability of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions. It is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any trading strategy to any person in any jurisdiction in which such an offer or solicitation is not authorized or to any person to whom it would be unlawful to market such an offer or solicitation. It does not form part of any prospectus.

As with all investments, there are associated inherent risks. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. Asset management services are provided by Invesco in accordance with appropriate local legislation and regulations.

All information is sourced from Invesco, unless otherwise stated. All data as of July 30, 2025 unless otherwise stated. All data is USD, unless otherwise stated.

By accepting this document, you consent to communicate with us in English, unless you inform us otherwise.

Issued in the US by Invesco Advisers, Inc., 1331 Spring Street NW, Suite 2500, Atlanta, GA 30309.

The opinions expressed are those of Jennifer Flitton as of February 13, 2026, and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.