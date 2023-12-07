Anthony Tu

Anthony Tu

Vice President

Anthony Tu is a Vice President for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for analyzing distressed investment opportunities.

Mr. Tu joined Invesco in 2021. Prior to joining the firm, he was a restructuring investment banking analyst at Ducera Partners and Houlihan Lokey. Mr. Tu has been in the industry since 2019.

Mr. Tu earned a BSBA degree in finance from Washington University in St. Louis.