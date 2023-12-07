Arth Patel
Principal
Arth Patel is a Principal for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco.
In this role, he is responsible for analyzing and executing distressed investment opportunities.
Mr. Patel joined Invesco in 2017. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst in the restructuring group at Evercore Partners. Mr. Patel has been in the industry since 2016.
Mr. Patel earned a BA degree in business administration from the University of Western Ontario.
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