Benjamin Gruder
Managing Director, Chief Operating Officer & Product Officer
Ben Gruder is Managing Director and Chief Operations and Product Officer for Invesco’s Global
Private Credit platform. In this role, he has ultimate responsibility for Invesco Credit Partners
and Invesco Private Debt’s administrative functions and for driving the execution of the group’s
operational objectives.
Mr. Gruder joined Invesco in 2001 as an assistant general counsel to Invesco Advisers, Inc., where he led and was responsible for providing overall legal support to the alternative asset groups at Invesco. He began his career in 1999 as a corporate associate at the law firm of Rosenman & Colin LLP (now Katten LLP), specializing in private capital transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, US securities laws and investment management.
Mr. Gruder earned a BS degree from the University of Maryland and a JD, magna cum laude, from Brooklyn Law School. He is a member of the New York State Bar.
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