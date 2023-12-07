Kevin Petrovcik is a Managing Director and Senior Client Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Private Credit group. In this role, he works with the fund management team, acting as its representative to clients and other intermediaries globally. Mr. Petrovcik is responsible for the ongoing product development, structuring, and marketing of investment funds for senior loans and alternative credit products.



Mr. Petrovcik joined Invesco in 1999 to establish its product management initiative and launch the organization’s first collateralized loan obligation. During his tenure at Invesco, he has overseen the creation and launch of Invesco’s US and European CLO platform, commingled institutional bank loan products, bank loan and CLO note ETF products, and the integration of proprietary ESG ratings for private credit. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. Petrovcik was director of Loan Pricing Corporation’s (Thomson Reuters LPC) public data group, responsible for Reuters’ loan and high yield market commentary and analytics, LPC’s flagship Gold Sheets publication, and the development of web-based loan and bond market analytical and research tools. While at LPC, he developed and launched Reuters’ first fee-generating internet platform for analyzing and delivering loan and high yield market news and data and started the LSTA/LPC mark-to-market pricing service. Before that, Mr. Petrovcik worked at Bankers Trust Company in BT’s management consulting group, where he implemented various risk control and strategic management projects, and in Salomon Brothers Inc.’s business planning department. He began his career as a corporate credit analyst with The First National Bank of Chicago, where he completed both the bank’s credit analyst and credit officer training programs.



Mr. Petrovcik earned a BS degree in accounting and economics from New York University’s Stern School of Business and an MBA in finance and business policy from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business. He holds the Series 7, 24, and 63 registrations.