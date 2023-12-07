Matthew Brooks
Managing Director
Matthew Brooks is a Principal for Invesco's Global Private Credit group. He is also a member of
the Distressed Credit Investment team, where he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and
executing distressed investment opportunities.
Mr. Brooks joined Invesco in 2013 to focus on special situations and distressed private equity. Prior to joining the firm, he was a member of the investment team for Barclays Private Credit Partners, a private credit opportunity fund. While at Barclays, Mr. Brooks was responsible for evaluating and executing private credit investments in middle-market, sponsor-backed companies within the health care, industrials, services, software, and retail sectors. Before joining Barclays Private Credit Partners, Mr. Brooks worked as an investment banker at Evercore Partners in the restructuring group, where he advised on both in- and out-of-court restructurings. Mr. Brooks began his career at UBS Investment Bank as an investment banker in the leveraged finance group.
Mr. Brooks earned a BA degree in economics and finance from McGill University.
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