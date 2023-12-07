Philip Yarrow

Phil Yarrow is a Managing Director, Team Leader, and Portfolio Manager for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he collaborates with the senior investment committee, contributing to the strategic direction and day-to-day management of investment portfolios. Mr. Yarrow also oversees a team of sector specialist research analysts dedicated to fundamental credit research, providing investment recommendations across the private credit portfolios managed by the team.



Mr. Yarrow joined Invesco Private Credit in 2005. Prior to that, he was portfolio manager in the senior loan group and member of the group’s investment committee at Morgan Stanley. Before that, Phil served as a credit analyst and a portfolio manager at Bank One/JPMorgan. Mr. Yarrow entered the financial services industry in 1995.



Mr. Yarrow earned a BS degree in mathematics and economics from the University of Nottingham and a Master of Management degree in finance from Northwestern University. He is a CFA charterholder.