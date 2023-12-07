Ron Kantowitz

Ronald Kantowitz is a Managing Director and Head of Private Debt for Invesco’s Global Senior Loan platform. He is also a member of the Investment Committee. Mr. Kantowitz has built and managed middle-market credit strategies in the US and has experience financing leveraged buyouts, corporate acquisitions, and recapitalizations.



Mr. Kantowitz joined Invesco in 2018. Prior to joining the firm, he was a managing director at Benefit Street Partners (BSP), an alternative credit asset manager. At BSP, he was responsible for establishing the firm’s direct lending origination network, focusing on private equity firms, intermediaries, and middle-market debt providers. Before that, Mr. Kantowitz was head of commercial markets at Modern Bank, N.A., where he was responsible for establishing the firm’s credit platform and building a diversified portfolio of middle-market loans. Previously, Mr. Kantowitz founded the US Financial Sponsors/Leveraged Finance group at The Royal Bank of Scotland (RBS) and was awarded “Leveraged Lender of the Year” in recognition of his 2006 achievements by the New York chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth (ACG). Following the financial crisis, Mr. Kantowitz was promoted to head of RBS’ US Non-Core Bank, a division encompassing all of the firm’s leveraged loan, corporate, real estate, tax equity, and leasing assets. Earlier in his career, he worked at Bank of America and Chase Manhattan Bank, providing debt solutions to middle-market companies and private equity firms. Mr. Kantowitz entered the financial services industry in 1990.



Mr. Kantowitz earned an MBA from the University of Chicago and a BS degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Albany.