ETF From cash management to core holdings: How pensions use ETFs

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September 22, 2026
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Key takeaways

  • North American pensions hold $157.5 billion in ETF assets, led by US public DB plans, which have increased ETF allocations at a 23.6% five-year CAGR.1

  • ETFs have been used primarily for operational and tactical purposes, but a growing number of sizable plans have been using them in long-term, strategic applications.

  • Pensions often cited ease of use and liquidity as the most compelling ETF features.

Pensions are using ETFs to help make portfolio implementation faster, more flexible, and more efficient. Once used largely to equitize cash, ETFs now help plans manage liquidity, navigate manager transitions, express tactical views, and, in some cases, maintain long-term strategic exposures.

To understand how institutional asset owners are using ETFs at scale, Invesco partnered with Cerulli Associates to survey the market and interview investment decision makers across channels, including 16 North American public and corporate defined benefit (DB) plans.1 The findings suggest pensions are not just participating in institutional ETF growth; they are helping define it.

Setting the standard for expanding institutional ETF usage

North American public DB plans were among the first institutions to allocate to ETFs, and they now lead all asset owner channels in ETF assets held. As of year-end 2025, they had allocated approximately $ 133.6 billion to ETFs.2 They are also among the largest individual holders: 17 of the 25 largest institutional ETF owners are public DB plans.3

These plans primarily use ETFs for operational purposes (liquidity management and manager transitions) and tactical purposes (short-term market or factor bets). But usage has been expanding: several large plans now allocate meaningful assets to ETFs for strategic, long-term positions. The Municipal Employees' Retirement System of Michigan, for example, holds nearly half its portfolio in ETFs.4

Canadian public DB plans hold roughly $30 billion in ETFs and include some of North America's largest individual ETF holders, reinforcing the link between plan scale and ETF adoption.2

Corporate DB plans are smaller ETF holders than public DB plans but remain meaningful users, with about $23.9 billion allocated to ETFs.2 Like their public counterparts, corporate DB plans tend to use ETFs for operational and tactical purposes.

Bigger allocations supported by potential benefits

Across public and corporate pensions, both total ETF assets and ETFs’ share of portfolio assets have grown. US public DB plans increased their ETF assets at a 23.6% five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), while Canadian public DB plans and US corporate DB plans grew their ETF assets at 3.9% and 2.5% five-year CAGRs, respectively, as of year-end 2025.2 Over the same period, ETFs’ share of US pension portfolios increased from 0.8% in 2020 to 1.6% in 2025 for public DB plans and from 0.7% to 1.1% for corporate DB plans.

Pensions have pointed to a similar set of reasons for turning to ETFs.

  • Many US public DB plans value ease of use and liquidity above all, with secondary considerations around lower costs and intra-day tradability.1 The ability to move in and out of positions quickly, without a lengthy manager search or operational setup, is a recurring theme.
  • US corporate DB plans likewise prioritize ease of use, with secondary emphasis on liquidity, cost, and the absence of investment minimums.1

ETFs can give pensions a fast, flexible, and operationally efficient way to implement portfolio decisions, whether plans are putting cash to work, bridging a manager transition, or fine-tuning exposures.

ETFs in action: US public DB plan ‘power user’

One large US public DB plan [GG1.1]with $15 billion–$25 billion in total assets illustrates how extensively ETFs can be used within a pension portfolio. The plan uses 40 to 50 ETFs, with more than $8 billion held across equities (US large-, mid-, and small-cap, international, and emerging markets), fixed income, and commodities.

Rather than using ETFs tactically, this plan has adopted them as long-term core holdings within its strategic asset allocation. This pension partnered with Invesco five years ago to launch three multi-factor ETFs tracking US large, mid, and small-cap equities. They use these multi-factor ETFs side-by-side with equity beta ETFs to position their portfolio and express their views. On the fixed income side, they use index ETFs to target specific duration and credit exposures. 

When selecting ETFs, its three main considerations are liquidity, tracking error, and expense ratio, with intra-day tradability a key benefit.4

“We’ve managed the S&P 500 in-house before, trading every individual security, rebalancing it on a quarterly basis,” said an investment analyst at the US public DB plan.4 “We’re just a small team and it just was not really worth it. Based off that experience, we did not want to be managing another index, so the ETF was the best route for us.”

Three ETF ideas for pensions to consider

Pensions looking for practical implementation examples may want to explore:

  • Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP): It is the fourth-largest equity ETF by institutional asset owner AUM.3 RSP provides equal-weight exposure to the S&P 500, which some plans have used to broaden market participation and help manage concentration risk in cap-weighted indices. 
  • Invesco QQQ / Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ / QQQM): These ETFs offer exposure to the Nasdaq-100 and have been used by some asset owners for both core exposure and tactical adjustments to large cap equities.
  • Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML): A multi-factor strategy originally seeded through a co-manufacturing partnership with an institutional asset owner. It is designed to track the performance of a subset of securities from the S&P 500® Index that exhibit factors of quality, value and momentum.

Discover additional ETF insights

  • 1

    “Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases,” Cerulli Associates and Invesco, April 2026.
  • 2

    Sources: ISS Market Intelligence SIMFUND, 13F Filings, FactSet, Cerulli Associates. For more information, see “Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases,” Cerulli Associates and Invesco, April 2026.
  • 3

    Sources: ISS Market Intelligence SIMFUND, Cerulli Associates. Analyst Note: Institutional includes any ETF asset owned by an institutional asset owner. This excludes insurance general accounts’ and institutional asset managers’ use of ETFs within managed products. Includes only institutional asset owners filing a 13F. For more information, see “Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases,” Cerulli Associates and Invesco, April 2026.
  • 4

    Sources: ISS Market Intelligence SIMFUND, Cerulli Associates. For more information, see “Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases,” Cerulli Associates and Invesco, April 2026.

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