Pensions have pointed to a similar set of reasons for turning to ETFs.

Many US public DB plans value ease of use and liquidity above all, with secondary considerations around lower costs and intra-day tradability. 1 The ability to move in and out of positions quickly, without a lengthy manager search or operational setup, is a recurring theme.

The ability to move in and out of positions quickly, without a lengthy manager search or operational setup, is a recurring theme. US corporate DB plans likewise prioritize ease of use, with secondary emphasis on liquidity, cost, and the absence of investment minimums.1

ETFs can give pensions a fast, flexible, and operationally efficient way to implement portfolio decisions, whether plans are putting cash to work, bridging a manager transition, or fine-tuning exposures.

ETFs in action: US public DB plan ‘power user’

One large US public DB plan [GG1.1]with $15 billion–$25 billion in total assets illustrates how extensively ETFs can be used within a pension portfolio. The plan uses 40 to 50 ETFs, with more than $8 billion held across equities (US large-, mid-, and small-cap, international, and emerging markets), fixed income, and commodities.

Rather than using ETFs tactically, this plan has adopted them as long-term core holdings within its strategic asset allocation. This pension partnered with Invesco five years ago to launch three multi-factor ETFs tracking US large, mid, and small-cap equities. They use these multi-factor ETFs side-by-side with equity beta ETFs to position their portfolio and express their views. On the fixed income side, they use index ETFs to target specific duration and credit exposures.

When selecting ETFs, its three main considerations are liquidity, tracking error, and expense ratio, with intra-day tradability a key benefit.4

“We’ve managed the S&P 500 in-house before, trading every individual security, rebalancing it on a quarterly basis,” said an investment analyst at the US public DB plan.4 “We’re just a small team and it just was not really worth it. Based off that experience, we did not want to be managing another index, so the ETF was the best route for us.”

Three ETF ideas for pensions to consider

Pensions looking for practical implementation examples may want to explore:

Invesco S&P 500® Equal Weight ETF (RSP): It is the fourth-largest equity ETF by institutional asset owner AUM.3 RSP provides equal-weight exposure to the S&P 500, which some plans have used to broaden market participation and help manage concentration risk in cap-weighted indices.

Invesco QQQ / Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ / QQQM): These ETFs offer exposure to the Nasdaq-100 and have been used by some asset owners for both core exposure and tactical adjustments to large cap equities.

Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML): A multi-factor strategy originally seeded through a co-manufacturing partnership with an institutional asset owner. It is designed to track the performance of a subset of securities from the S&P 500® Index that exhibit factors of quality, value and momentum.

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