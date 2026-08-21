ETF Case study: Income and international equity exposure with EFAA
Key takeaways
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A leading institutional consultant sought to enhance its active equity income model for wealth intermediaries, targeting a durable ~4% yield without sacrificing total return or concentrating in US income.
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By allocating to the Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA), the consultant introduced international equity income exposure and a differentiated options framework.
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The allocation followed an extensive ETF due diligence review of the entire Income Advantage suite, after which all three strategies were approved firm-wide for use across applicable client mandates.
A large institutional investment consultant developed an in-house active equity income model targeting an absolute distribution yield of approximately 4%, with a dual focus on income and total return. The portfolio blended option-based income strategies with higher-beta equity exposures, which required a careful balance between yield generation and participation in equity market upside. As the model was built out, an 8% strategic allocation was made to Invesco's MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) to address a diversification gap and strengthen the model's dual income-and-total-return objective.
The challenge
Constructing the equity income model meant navigating several structural challenges in the option income space:
- Legacy covered-call strategies can generate income but often with unpredictable total return outcomes.
- Heavy reliance on US income strategies introduces concentration risk and limits portfolio diversification.
To optimize potential success, the consultant was looking for products that would balance income generation with higher-beta return drivers.
The opportunity
EFAA may be of interest to investors looking to enhance their current income models. The fund can help portfolios:
- Diversify income internationally. EFAA delivers non-US developed market exposure, filling a key diversification gap.
- Access a potentially more consistent income stream. Rather than letting income fluctuate with market volatility, EFAA adjusts option strike prices to target a consistent level of distributable income.
- Balance income with total return. By pairing a differentiated option overlay — using both covered calls and cash-secured puts — with index replication, EFAA is designed to generate income while still participating in equity market growth.
EFAA offers potential enhancements to income models
The fund has continued to participate in equity market growth.
The case for EFAA
EFAA was added as an 8% strategic allocation within the consultant’s equity income model to help differentiate the options framework, grow international equity exposure, and improve the risk/return balance.
The consultant conducted a formal due diligence review of the entire Invesco Income Advantage Suite (QQA, RSPA, EFAA). The process included both qualitative and quantitative evaluation of:
- The investment team structure and experience
- A systematic, model-driven investment process, including integration of index-based equity exposure with an active dynamic option overlay
- The risk management framework incorporating both portfolio-level controls and independent firmwide oversight across market, liquidity, and derivative exposures
- Operational infrastructure and trade execution, supported by global trading capabilities
The quantitative analysis also focused on performance outcomes such as yield generation, volatility and drawdown characteristics, and consistency across varying market environments.
Following the review, all three Income Advantage strategies (QQA, RSPA, EFAA) received formal approval and were cleared for use across the firm for applicable client mandates — extending beyond the initial equity income model.
Within the equity income model, EFAA now contributes to a diversified income framework alongside dividend ETFs and higher-beta exposures, supporting the portfolio's objective of generating ~4% distribution yield while maintaining significant exposure to equity markets. More broadly, the outcome reflects institutional confidence in the design, repeatability, and durability of the Income Advantage approach.
Income advantage ETFs can also be used by institutional clients:
- To build exposures to the underlying equities of the parent index while targeting reduced volatility, greater downside protection, and enhanced yields.
- To build complementary equity exposures to low volatility strategies
Elements designed for consistency
Covered calls allos outcomes to flucuate with market volatility
|Approach
|Consistent
|Fluctuates with volatility
|Covered calls - most common
|Call strikes
|Income, participation, defense
Covered calls with income target. Stabilizes income, but allows participation and defense to fluctuate
|Approach
|Consistent
|Fluctuates with volatility
|Covered calls and cash secured puts with income target - Unique to Invesco Income Advanatge
|Income
|Income, participation, defense
Covered calls & cash secured puts with income target. Balanced consistency across outcomes
|Approach
|Consistent
|Fluctuates with Volatility
|Covered calls - most common
|Income, Participation
|Call strikes, put strikes
How can we meet your needs?
Explore how our ETF capabilities can help enhance institutional portfolios and contact our team to learn how EFAA can support investor needs.
Related insights
Important information
NA5831905
Image: Victor Bordera
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment and even a well conceived option transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. The prices of options can be highly volatile and the use of options can lower total returns.
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