ETF Case study: Income and international equity exposure with EFAA

Madeleine Del Santo
Institutional ETF Specialist
August 21, 2026
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Key takeaways

  • A leading institutional consultant sought to enhance its active equity income model for wealth intermediaries, targeting a durable ~4% yield without sacrificing total return or concentrating in US income.

  • By allocating to the Invesco MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA), the consultant introduced international equity income exposure and a differentiated options framework.

  • The allocation followed an extensive ETF due diligence review of the entire Income Advantage suite, after which all three strategies were approved firm-wide for use across applicable client mandates.

A large institutional investment consultant developed an in-house active equity income model targeting an absolute distribution yield of approximately 4%, with a dual focus on income and total return. The portfolio blended option-based income strategies with higher-beta equity exposures, which required a careful balance between yield generation and participation in equity market upside. As the model was built out, an 8% strategic allocation was made to Invesco's MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) to address a diversification gap and strengthen the model's dual income-and-total-return objective.

The challenge

Constructing the equity income model meant navigating several structural challenges in the option income space:

  • Legacy covered-call strategies can generate income but often with unpredictable total return outcomes.
  • Heavy reliance on US income strategies introduces concentration risk and limits portfolio diversification.

To optimize potential success, the consultant was looking for products that would balance income generation with higher-beta return drivers.

The opportunity

EFAA may be of interest to investors looking to enhance their current income models. The fund can help portfolios:

  • Diversify income internationally. EFAA delivers non-US developed market exposure, filling a key diversification gap.
  • Access a potentially more consistent income stream. Rather than letting income fluctuate with market volatility, EFAA adjusts option strike prices to target a consistent level of distributable income.
  • Balance income with total return. By pairing a differentiated option overlay — using both covered calls and cash-secured puts — with index replication, EFAA is designed to generate income while still participating in equity market growth.

EFAA offers potential enhancements to income models

The fund has continued to participate in equity market growth.

EFAA-Triangle

Source: Invesco. Data as of 7/31/26. Sources: Invesco, Bloomberg L.P. Invesco ETF inceptions: 07/17/24. Average distribution yield is based on average of annualized monthly distribution yields since inception. All periods greater than one year are annualized. Returns based on daily returns and risk, beta, and up/down capture based on monthly returns starting at 7/31/24. An investment cannot be made directly in an index. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. See performance notes below.

Standardized performance: EFAA. Performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results; current performance may be higher or lower than performance quoted. Investment returns and principal value will fluctuate and Shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. See invesco.com to find the most recent month-end performance numbers. Market returns are based on the midpoint of the bid/ask spread at 4 p.m. ET and do not represent the returns an investor would receive if shares were traded at other times. Fund performance reflects applicable fee waivers, absent which, performance data quoted would have been lower. Returns less than one year are cumulative. Please keep in mind that high, double-digit and/or triple-digit returns are highly unusual and cannot be sustained. Invesco EFAA total expense ratio is: 0.42%

The case for EFAA

EFAA was added as an 8% strategic allocation within the consultant’s equity income model to help differentiate the options framework, grow international equity exposure, and improve the risk/return balance.

The consultant conducted a formal due diligence review of the entire Invesco Income Advantage Suite (QQA, RSPA, EFAA). The process included both qualitative and quantitative evaluation of:

  • The investment team structure and experience
  • A systematic, model-driven investment process, including integration of index-based equity exposure with an active dynamic option overlay
  • The risk management framework incorporating both portfolio-level controls and independent firmwide oversight across market, liquidity, and derivative exposures
  • Operational infrastructure and trade execution, supported by global trading capabilities

The quantitative analysis also focused on performance outcomes such as yield generation, volatility and drawdown characteristics, and consistency across varying market environments.

Following the review, all three Income Advantage strategies (QQA, RSPA, EFAA) received formal approval and were cleared for use across the firm for applicable client mandates — extending beyond the initial equity income model.

Within the equity income model, EFAA now contributes to a diversified income framework alongside dividend ETFs and higher-beta exposures, supporting the portfolio's objective of generating ~4% distribution yield while maintaining significant exposure to equity markets. More broadly, the outcome reflects institutional confidence in the design, repeatability, and durability of the Income Advantage approach.

Income advantage ETFs can also be used by institutional clients:

  • To build exposures to the underlying equities of the parent index while targeting reduced volatility, greater downside protection, and enhanced yields.
  • To build complementary equity exposures to low volatility strategies

Elements designed for consistency

Covered calls allos outcomes to flucuate with market volatility

Approach Consistent Fluctuates with volatility
Covered calls - most common Call strikes Income, participation, defense

Covered calls with income target. Stabilizes income, but allows participation and defense to fluctuate

Approach Consistent  Fluctuates with volatility
Covered calls and cash secured puts with income target - Unique to Invesco Income Advanatge  Income  Income, participation, defense

Covered calls & cash secured puts with income target. Balanced consistency across outcomes

Approach Consistent  Fluctuates with Volatility
Covered calls - most common Income, Participation  Call strikes, put strikes

How can we meet your needs?

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