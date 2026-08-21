A large institutional investment consultant developed an in-house active equity income model targeting an absolute distribution yield of approximately 4%, with a dual focus on income and total return. The portfolio blended option-based income strategies with higher-beta equity exposures, which required a careful balance between yield generation and participation in equity market upside. As the model was built out, an 8% strategic allocation was made to Invesco's MSCI EAFE Income Advantage ETF (EFAA) to address a diversification gap and strengthen the model's dual income-and-total-return objective.

The challenge

Constructing the equity income model meant navigating several structural challenges in the option income space:

Legacy covered-call strategies can generate income but often with unpredictable total return outcomes.

Heavy reliance on US income strategies introduces concentration risk and limits portfolio diversification.

To optimize potential success, the consultant was looking for products that would balance income generation with higher-beta return drivers.

The opportunity

EFAA may be of interest to investors looking to enhance their current income models. The fund can help portfolios: