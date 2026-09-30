Important Information

NA5910352

All data as of 12/31/25 are sourced from Cerulli Associates and ISS Market Intelligence Simfund unless otherwise stated.

All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments cannot be made directly in an index.

The opinions expressed are those of the {author}, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.

These are the views of study participants and do not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any investment security, and they are not necessarily the views of Invesco. The testimonial may not be the experience of others and is no guarantee of future performance or success.

Invesco is not affiliated with Cerulli Associates.

This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, such as Information Technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF

Most senior loans are made to corporations with below investment-grade credit ratings and are subject to significant credit, valuation and liquidity risk. The value of the collateral securing a loan may not be sufficient to cover the amount owed, may be found invalid or may be used to pay other outstanding obligations of the borrower under applicable law. There is also the risk that the collateral may be difficult to liquidate, or that a majority of the collateral may be illiquid.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

The Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio securities in connection with the rebalancing or adjustment of the Underlying Index.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.

Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond's cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

Under a participation in senior loans, the fund generally will have rights that are more limited than those of lenders or of persons who acquire a senior loan by assignment. In a participation, the fund assumes the credit risk of the lender selling the participation in addition to the credit risk of the borrower. In the event of the insolvency of the lender selling the participation, the fund may be treated as a general creditor of the lender and may not have a senior claim to the lender's interest in the senior loan. Certain participations in senior loans are illiquid and difficult to value.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

Non-investment grade securities may be subject to greater price volatility due to specific corporate developments, interest-rate sensitivity, negative perceptions of the market, adverse economic and competitive industry conditions and decreased market liquidity.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the annual rate of return required for an investment or metric to grow from its starting value to its ending value, assuming profits were reinvested at the end of each year.

Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.

Relative to Mutual Funds: ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically, they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges.

Tax efficiency: Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations

Low-Cost: Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the annual rate of return required for an investment or metric to grow from its starting value to its ending value, assuming profits were reinvested at the end of each year.

13F Filings are mandatory quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) in specific, publicly traded securities. Filed within 45 days of quarter-end, it discloses long positions in U.S. equities, ETFs, options, and convertible debt, aiming to increase public transparency regarding holdings of large institutional investors.

An Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) is a third-party service provider or consultant that assumes partial or full fiduciary responsibility for an organization’s investment management, including portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager selection.

The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.

Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.