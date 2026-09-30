ETF Why endowments and foundations are leading institutional ETF adoption
Key takeaways
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Endowments and foundations have been one of the fastest-growing ETF adopters among institutional asset owners, with US foundations ($56.8 billion) and endowments ($32.4 billion) growing their ETF assets at 32.5% and 38.1% five-year CAGRs, respectively.1
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Many E&Fs use ETFs for operational and tactical applications, but smaller nonprofits have increasingly relied on ETFs as core, strategic holdings.
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Ease of use, lower costs, and the absence of investment minimums are often the ETF features E&Fs value most.
ETFs are no longer a niche instrument for institutional investors. They have become a versatile part of the nonprofit toolkit – used to manage portfolio transitions, express tactical views, and, increasingly, as long-term strategic positions alongside private-market allocations.
To understand how and why institutional asset owners are using ETFs at scale, Invesco partnered with Cerulli Associates to survey the market and interview investment decision makers across channels, including executives at six endowments and foundations.¹ The findings show that E&Fs are driving rapid growth in ETF usage across asset classes.
E&F ETF asset growth set the bar
E&Fs have adopted ETFs faster than any other institutional channel. As of year-end 2025, US foundations held approximately $56.8 billion in ETFs and endowments held $32.4 billion – $89.2 billion combined. More striking is the pace: foundations grew their ETF assets at a 32.5% five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and endowments at 38.1% – the two highest growth rates of any asset owner channel, and well above the 14.4% average rate for all institutional asset owners.2
That growth reflects a broadening set of users. Larger E&Fs tend to use ETFs in an operational or tactical capacity, much like large pensions. But the segment is more fragmented than other institutional channels, and the long tail of mid- and small-sized nonprofits often uses ETFs as core positions within their strategic asset allocations. These allocators often seek low-cost passive exposure in informationally efficient asset classes – large-cap US equity, for example – frequently pairing those approaches with higher-cost alternative and private-markets strategies.3
Some of the most well-known E&Fs hold ETFs. They include the Michael & Susan Dell Foundation and Johns Hopkins University’s endowment – the largest ETF holders in the segment. The list below is based on 13F reports that these organizations file with the SEC. There are many other E&Fs using ETFs that are not captured in 13F filings.
E&Fs hold sizable ETF positions
Largest US E&Fs by 2025 US ETF AUM (USD millions)
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Asset Owner
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Segment
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2025 US ETF AUM
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Michael & Susan Dell Foundation
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Foundation
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$2,233
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Johns Hopkins University
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Endowment
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$1,370
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Mastercard Foundation Asset Management Corp.
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Foundation
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$1,069
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Trustees of Columbia University
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Endowment
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$829
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Freedom Together Foundation
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Foundation
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$789
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Harvard Management Co.
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Endowment
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$601
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Call To Action Foundation
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Foundation
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$535
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West Virginia University Foundation
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Foundation
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$528
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Vanderbilt University
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Endowment
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$406
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Trustees of Dartmouth College
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Endowment
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$391
Sources: Cerulli Associates, ISS Market Intelligence SIMFUND. Analyst Note: Institutional includes any ETF asset owned by an institutional asset owner. Includes only institutional asset owners filing a 13F. For more information, see “Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases,” Cerulli Associates and Invesco, April 2026.
Potential ETF benefits have driven larger allocations
Allocation sizes have climbed alongside total ETF asset growth. Foundations raised their ETF allocation from 1.0% of channel assets in 2020 to 3.0% in 2025. Endowments exhibited a similar trend where their ETF allocation went from 0.9% to 3.0% over the same timeframe. At an increase of roughly 2.0%, the growth of both channels’ ETF allocations is the most of any institutional segment.2
E&Fs cite a range of benefits when using ETFs, though their areas of emphasis differ from those of other channels.
- Foundations value ease of use, lower costs, and the absence of investment minimums most highly—attributes that resonate with the long tail of smaller institutions that can access diversified market exposure at a price that is often lower than an equivalent mutual fund.3
- Endowments prioritize the same aspects and, unlike most other institutional segments, also place a premium on tax efficiency – a growing consideration as nonprofits navigate recent changes to the tax treatment of certain investment pools.3
As heavy allocators to private markets, many nonprofits have also faced liquidity challenges. ETFs can give E&Fs a fast, flexible, and operationally efficient way to implement decisions, whether putting cash to work, bridging a manager search, or complementing illiquid private-market exposures. Some forward-thinking E&Fs have used ETFs as public proxies for private markets, adding a layer of liquidity to their portfolio.
ETFs in action: An endowment leveraging active and index ETFs
One US endowment ($1 billion–$5 billion in total assets) shows how ETFs can serve both core and tactical roles within an institutional portfolio. Using an outsourced chief investment officer (OCIO) for part of the portfolio and a lineup of five to 10 active and index ETFs across equity and fixed income, the asset owner turned to ETFs after searching for active managers to run two small-cap equity strategies. When the manager it selected offered those strategies through an ETF, the endowment determined the ETF was the best vehicle to access the exposure. Those positions are now core holdings within its strategic asset allocation.
The endowment also uses ETFs tactically. It holds the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) to broaden public equity exposure and reduce concentration in mega-cap US stocks. The asset owner pairs RSP with the Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ) to seek growth opportunities those mega-caps can help drive. The trades grew out of a search for an active manager to outperform the top seven mega-cap companies; concluding that was not feasible, the team opted for the RSP-and-QQQ pairing instead.3
Three ETF ideas for E&Fs to consider
E&Fs looking for practical implementation examples may want to explore:
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP): It is the fourth-largest equity ETF by institutional asset owner AUM (exhibit 3, page 9).3 RSP provides equal-weight exposure to the S&P 500, which some nonprofits could potentially use to broaden participation and help mitigate concentration risk in cap-weighted indices.
- Invesco QQQ / Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQ / QQQM): These ETFs offer exposure to the Nasdaq-100 and can be used by asset owners for both core exposure and tactical adjustments to large-cap equities.
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN): Provides efficient access to a diversified pool of floating rate, senior secured loans. In addition to serving as a public proxy for private credit, some institutional investors have used BKLN as a temporary allocation while waiting for committed capital to be called by a private credit manager.
Discover additional ETF insights
- Get the full report, Inside Institutional ETF Adoption: How asset owners are broadening use cases, to see how asset owner ETF strategies and use cases are evolving.
- Learn more about Invesco’s ETF capabilities and connect with our institutional ETF specialist team.
Related insights
Important Information
NA5910352
All data as of 12/31/25 are sourced from Cerulli Associates and ISS Market Intelligence Simfund unless otherwise stated.
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
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Invesco is not affiliated with Cerulli Associates.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Index-based ETFs are not actively managed. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Both index-based and actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Funds are subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Funds.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector, such as Information Technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF
Most senior loans are made to corporations with below investment-grade credit ratings and are subject to significant credit, valuation and liquidity risk. The value of the collateral securing a loan may not be sufficient to cover the amount owed, may be found invalid or may be used to pay other outstanding obligations of the borrower under applicable law. There is also the risk that the collateral may be difficult to liquidate, or that a majority of the collateral may be illiquid.
The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.
An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
The Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio securities in connection with the rebalancing or adjustment of the Underlying Index.
Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.
The Fund's use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.
Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond's cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.
Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.
Under a participation in senior loans, the fund generally will have rights that are more limited than those of lenders or of persons who acquire a senior loan by assignment. In a participation, the fund assumes the credit risk of the lender selling the participation in addition to the credit risk of the borrower. In the event of the insolvency of the lender selling the participation, the fund may be treated as a general creditor of the lender and may not have a senior claim to the lender's interest in the senior loan. Certain participations in senior loans are illiquid and difficult to value.
The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.
Non-investment grade securities may be subject to greater price volatility due to specific corporate developments, interest-rate sensitivity, negative perceptions of the market, adverse economic and competitive industry conditions and decreased market liquidity.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the annual rate of return required for an investment or metric to grow from its starting value to its ending value, assuming profits were reinvested at the end of each year.
Most ETFs disclose their portfolio holdings daily.
Relative to Mutual Funds: ETFs generally have lower expenses than actively managed mutual funds due to their different management styles. Most ETFs are passively managed and are structured to track an index, whereas many mutual funds are actively managed and thus have higher management fees. Unlike ETFs, actively managed mutual funds have the ability react to market changes and the potential to outperform a stated benchmark. Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs. ETFs can be traded throughout the day, whereas mutual funds are traded only once a day. While extreme market conditions could result in illiquidity for ETFs. Typically, they are still more liquid than most traditional mutual funds because they trade on exchanges.
Tax efficiency: Invesco does not offer tax advice. Investors should consult their own tax professionals for information regarding their own tax situations
Low-Cost: Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.
The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) is the annual rate of return required for an investment or metric to grow from its starting value to its ending value, assuming profits were reinvested at the end of each year.
13F Filings are mandatory quarterly report filed by institutional investment managers with at least $100 million in assets under management (AUM) in specific, publicly traded securities. Filed within 45 days of quarter-end, it discloses long positions in U.S. equities, ETFs, options, and convertible debt, aiming to increase public transparency regarding holdings of large institutional investors.
An Outsourced Chief Investment Officer (OCIO) is a third-party service provider or consultant that assumes partial or full fiduciary responsibility for an organization’s investment management, including portfolio construction, asset allocation, and manager selection.
The Nasdaq-100 Index includes 100 of the largest domestic and international non-financial securities listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market based on market capitalization.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
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