Innovation isn’t just technology

There's a common assumption that "Nasdaq innovation" means technology, such as software and semiconductors. While these types of companies are prevalent in the NASDAQ-100, the mid-cap index composition tells a different story.

Technology accounts for 28% of the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index, but health care follows closely at 23%, consumer discretionary at 19%, and industrials at 14%. Energy, utilities, basic materials, telecommunications, consumer staples, and real estate make up the balance.3 That sector mix can help investors pursue multiple sources of future growth potential while reducing reliance on a single area of the market. At the same time, many mid-cap companies remain connected to today’s most powerful economic drivers, including artificial intelligence (AI).

Where AI shows up in mid-caps

Most AI-related conversations focus on hyperscale platforms and the largest semiconductor companies, including a few NASDAQ-100 constituents. Those companies are important, but they represent only one part of the AI ecosystem. Infrastructure providers, software developers, data companies, digital services firms, and component suppliers all help support AI capabilities. Roughly 65% of global servers, for example, are not equipped to handle AI workloads, which may indicate sustained demand for the components required to upgrade and expand that infrastructure.4

Several NASDAQ Next Generation 100 companies sit squarely in the AI supply chain, developing the components needed to help keep up with AI’s rapid acceleration.

FLEX Ltd. develops AI infrastructure platforms for data centers. AI’s significant computational requirements have generated demand for more efficient data centers, which now account for about 25% of the company’s total revenue. 5

develops AI infrastructure platforms for data centers. AI’s significant computational requirements have generated demand for more efficient data centers, which now account for about 25% of the company’s total revenue. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. produces silicon photonics (SiPho), which can help enable AI data center optical connectivity at scale. The company has a $680 million-plus revenue run rate from SiPho production as of Q2 2026, and it has $1.3 billion contracted for 2027. 5

produces silicon photonics (SiPho), which can help enable AI data center optical connectivity at scale. The company has a $680 million-plus revenue run rate from SiPho production as of Q2 2026, and it has $1.3 billion contracted for 2027. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. is a prominent data center site contractor and about 30–40% of the company’s revenue comes from data center development.5

Together, these companies show how mid-cap firms can participate in major growth themes before they become dominant large-cap names, providing another avenue for potential long-term growth exposure.

Growing from mid-cap to large-cap

There are clear examples of former mid-cap companies that innovated, scaled, and ultimately qualified for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100. In December 2025, Seagate, Western Digital, and Monolithic Power Systems all moved from the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 into the NASDAQ-100. Each participated in the AI data-center build-out that has helped to drive demand across storage and power-management components. All three firms grew in market capitalization, which qualified them for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100, among other considerations.6

Accessing the next generation of innovators

Mid-cap innovators have often been the companies building key technological infrastructure, expanding addressable markets, and reinvesting for future growth. Exposure to these mid-cap firms may complement established large-cap Nasdaq companies by providing access to a different stage of the innovation lifecycle, along with diversification across sectors and business models.

For investors considering exposure to mid-cap innovators, the Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) tracks the NASDAQ Next Generation 100 Index, which holds the 100 largest non-financial companies listed on Nasdaq outside the NASDAQ-100. The fund offers access to companies that may be earlier in their growth cycle, with the potential to become NASDAQ-100 constituents if they scale.

While not every mid-cap innovator will become a future market leader, many established Nasdaq companies began by scaling through investment, product development, and market expansion. QQQJ provides diversified exposure to companies seeking to follow a similar path.

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