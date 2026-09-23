US-based companies that trade on the Nasdaq are among the best-known drivers of equity returns. Firms such as Apple, NVIDIA, and Microsoft have helped define the past decade of market leadership and remain central to many portfolios.1 But their success can narrow investors’ lens, making it easier to overlook international companies that may offer new sources of growth, diversification, and innovation-driven return potential.

Across international developed and emerging markets, companies are investing heavily in research and development (R&D), bringing new products and services to market, and seeking to generate profits. For investors concentrated in US companies, international innovators may help broaden the opportunity set and add differentiated sources of potential return.

Pursuing innovative opportunities abroad, however, takes more than broad exposure to non-US growth stocks. A more focused approach looks for companies where innovation is visible in both inputs and outcomes: meaningful R&D spending, evidence that R&D expense is translating into revenue and margin growth, and profitability that suggests those innovative advantages can endure.

Identifying truly innovative companies

Most international growth indices select companies based on their historical growth measures. Common screening metrics used by these indices include current internal growth rate, long-term historical earnings-per-share (EPS) growth trend, and long-term historical sales per share growth trend, among other criteria.

That backward-looking approach focuses on the historical outcome rather than the underlying drivers of growth. A company qualifies for inclusion in these types of indices because its earnings have grown, not because of what produced the growth.

The Nasdaq International Innovators 100 Index takes a different approach, seeking to identify 100 international companies with strong evidence of innovation. Its unique Innovator Score screens on five metrics organized around three innovation-based concepts:2