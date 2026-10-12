Important Information

NA5986001

Image: Alexander Spatari / Getty



Capital Allocators and Invesco are not in any way affiliated.

This information is intended for Institutional Investors that are US residents.All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as real estate, are subject to greater risk and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of September, 18, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.