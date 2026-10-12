Real Estate Real Estate Credit Over Yield at Invesco

Charlie Rose
Managing Director, Global Head of Commercial Real Estate Credit
October 12, 2026
Walking path wsurrounded by buildings

In this episode of the Capital Allocators podcast, Charlie Rose, Global Head of Invesco Real Estate Credit, joins Ted Seides to discuss the evolution of real estate credit and the principles that guide Invesco's lending platform. Rose shares his career journey, the growth of Invesco's real estate credit business, and the firm's "credit over yield" philosophy, which prioritizes downside risk mitigation, disciplined underwriting, and long-term capital preservation.

The conversation explores where opportunities are emerging across commercial real estate, including industrial, multifamily, and European markets, as well as how Invesco evaluates risk through collaboration, market expertise, and a property-first approach to lending. Rose also offers perspectives on portfolio construction, borrower relationships, AI adoption, and the outlook for real estate credit as refinancing activity and market dislocations continue to create investment opportunities.

Listen to the full podcast here.

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