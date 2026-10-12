Real Estate Real Estate Credit Over Yield at Invesco
In this episode of the Capital Allocators podcast, Charlie Rose, Global Head of Invesco Real Estate Credit, joins Ted Seides to discuss the evolution of real estate credit and the principles that guide Invesco's lending platform. Rose shares his career journey, the growth of Invesco's real estate credit business, and the firm's "credit over yield" philosophy, which prioritizes downside risk mitigation, disciplined underwriting, and long-term capital preservation.
The conversation explores where opportunities are emerging across commercial real estate, including industrial, multifamily, and European markets, as well as how Invesco evaluates risk through collaboration, market expertise, and a property-first approach to lending. Rose also offers perspectives on portfolio construction, borrower relationships, AI adoption, and the outlook for real estate credit as refinancing activity and market dislocations continue to create investment opportunities.
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Capital Allocators and Invesco are not in any way affiliated.
This information is intended for Institutional Investors that are US residents.All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments focused in a particular sector, such as real estate, are subject to greater risk and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of September, 18, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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