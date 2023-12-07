Ananya Lodaya is a Portfolio Manager for the Global Equity team at Invesco. In this role, she focuses on the International Growth strategy.



Ms. Lodaya joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. Before joining OppenheimerFunds, she served as a research analyst at Royal Capital Management with generalist sector coverage. Prior to that, Ms. Lodaya held private equity and investment banking positions at Tinicum Incorporated and Morgan Stanley & Co., respectively.



Ms. Lodaya earned a BA degree in economics from Princeton University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.