Damien Dovi

Damien is Managing Director in Direct Lending for Invesco’s Global Private Credit team. In this role, he is responsible for originating and executing direct lending investment opportunities.



Damien joined Invesco Private Credit in 2026. Prior to joining the firm, he worked at Benefit Street Partners (BSP) where he focused on originating sponsored and non-sponsored credit opportunities across the capital structure. Before that, Damien was with a group of private mezzanine funds, BIA Digital Partners, where he focused on originating, structuring, and monitoring junior capital and equity investments in lower middle-market businesses. Earlier in his career, Damien was with Bank of America in the sports finance and advisory group where he focused on bank and capital markets-led financing solutions for the major sports leagues and their franchises.



Damien earned a BS in finance with a minor in economics from Ithaca College.



NA5632425