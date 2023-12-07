Keegan Ovitt
Director ETF Research & Analytics
Keegan Ovitt is the Director of ETF Research and Analytics at Invesco. In this role, he covers the ETFindustry and oversees business intelligence and analytics for the ETF business. Prior to joining theInstitutional ETF specialist team, Keegan spent 12 years on the ETF product team.
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