Liam Garrett is a Senior Associate for the Distressed Credit and Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing distressed investment opportunities.



Mr. Garrett joined Invesco in 2024. Prior to joining the firm, he was an analyst in the special opportunities group at the Teacher Retirement System (TRS) of Texas. While at TRS, Mr. Garrett focused on public equity and private credit investments. He has been in the industry since 2020.



Mr. Garrett earned a BS degree in economics and business from the University of Oregon and an MS in finance from the University of Texas at Austin.