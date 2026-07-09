Insurance While private asset-based lending is all the rage, insurers should not overlook public ABS
Introduction
It is well known that insurers are significant investors in fixed income assets, particularly investment grade (IG) credit. Historically the industry’s focus has been IG corporate bonds, but in recent years structured credit – and particularly private asset-based lending – has gotten much attention thanks to the incremental spread that can be earned on such assets relative to corporate bonds. Private asset-based lending can certainly be additive to insurers’ risk- and capital-adjusted returns, but as private assets they do entail greater liquidity risk. In this piece we focus on private asset-based lending’s more liquid counterpart – public asset-backed securities (ABS).
Diversification Benefits
Public ABS are backed by pools of diverse assets including mortgages, auto loans, and credit card receivables to name just a few collateral types. This asset pooling disperses credit risk across many borrowers, lowering the impact of any single default. By contrast, corporate bonds concentrate risk in one issuer. This difference in exposure has resulted in historical correlation of about 0.54 between IG corporate bonds and public ABS over the past 25 years*. For insurance companies seeking to reduce portfolio volatility and mitigate concentration risk, ABS can effectively complement corporate bond allocations.
Structural Protections and Credit Enhancement
Most ABS feature robust structural protections such as credit enhancement layers (subordination, reserve accounts, overcollateralization) and payment waterfalls. These features have the potential to shield investors—especially those holding senior tranches—from losses, even during economic stress. Corporate bonds, generally lacking such protections, expose investors to the direct fortunes of the issuer. Consequently, ABS with similar credit ratings may present lower risk of capital loss than their corporate bond counterparts.
Yield and Spread Comparisons
One of the most compelling advantages of public ABS lies in their yield and spread profile. Currently, ABS offers spread advantages over similarly-rated corporate bonds. For example, current spreads on a variety of public ABS collateral types have provided more than 100 bps of additional spread as compared to corporate bonds (for example, Table 1 below shows A-rated digital infrastructure ABS spreads at 182 bps vs. A-rated corporates at 72 bps). This yield premium is partly due to the perceived complexity and opacity of structured products, as well as investor demand for simplicity and familiarity with corporate issuers. Those perceptions are often unfounded; in reality, public ABS can be thoroughly analyzed and vetted by investors with the tools and experience to do so, offering insurance investors an opportunity to capture additional spread without taking additional credit risk. Furthermore, by accessing ABS via public markets rather than via private mandates, investors can maintain relatively higher liquidity with the ability to adjust positions more quickly and easily than in private markets.
Table 1 – Comparison of Public ABS and Corporate Bond Spreads
|ABS Sector
|Average
Rating
|Spread to
Tsy (bps)
|Digital infrastructure
|A-
|182
|Whole business
|BBB
|249
|Containers
|A
|278
|Corporate
|AA
|23
|Corporate
|A
|72
|Corporate
|BBB
|107
Source: ICE BofA Fixed and Floating Rate Asset Backed Securities Index, Bloomberg US Corporate Index as of 3/31/2026. Average rating based on market-value weighting.
Average Credit Rating is a weighted average of the credit ratings assigned to portfolio holdings by recognized credit rating agencies. Credit ratings are subject to change and do not guarantee the creditworthiness of any security or the performance of the portfolio.
Regulatory and Capital Treatment
While some jurisdictions outside the U.S., particularly Europe, apply onerous risk-based capital (RBC) charges to various forms of structured credit, U.S. insurers investing in ABS enjoy a more favorable RBC environment. The intrinsic price framework for residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities evaluates an insurer’s carrying value compared to an independently-calculated intrinsic value. However this intrinsic price framework is not used for ABS; a ratings-based framework continues to drive RBC requirements for ABS. Of note, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) continues evaluating changes to the RBC treatment for CLOs but expectations are that the final framework will very likely consist of a ratings-based approach with the possibility of further refinement based on CLO tranche thickness. In short, while exceptions do exist, generally RBC charges for ABS bonds tend to be no more punitive than corporate bonds and are often lower in practice.
Conclusion
Public asset-backed securities, when compared to corporate bonds of similar credit ratings, offer insurance investors several benefits: diversification, enhanced structural protections, and risk-based capital efficiency. Most notably, ABS provide higher spreads as shown in Table 1, affording insurance companies improved risk-adjusted return potential. And by focusing on the public ABS universe, liquidity and portfolio flexibility are greater as compared to their private market counterparts. Insurers may hold ABS exposure as discretionary allocations within their broader core fixed Income mandates, while others incorporate structured credit as a dedicated allocation managed by a specialist team. Either approach can be effective, but when adding ABS with novel underlying collateral types – whether in public or private form – a dedicated allocation managed by a specialist is likely prudent. Regardless of how asset-backed investments are accessed, we believe the current market backdrop warrants a close review of public ABS exposure.
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Important Information
NA5654588
About Risk
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations) and investors may not get back the full amount invested. Past performance is not a guide to future returns.
Fixed-income investments are subject to credit risk of the issuer and the effects of changing interest rates. Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa. An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.
Asset Backed Securities (“ABS”) are subject to a number of risks that may affect the value of the investment and the timing or amount of payments received. These risks include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Payments on ABS depend on the performance of the underlying loans or receivables. If borrowers fail to make required payments, investors may experience reduced cash flows or losses.
- Borrowers may repay loans earlier or later than expected. Variability in payment speeds can affect the timing and amount of principal and interest received, which may impact yields.
- The value of ABS may fluctuate in response to changes in interest rates or market conditions. Rising rates generally reduce the market value of fixed rate ABS, while declining rates may increase prepayments.
- ABS may be less liquid than other fixed income securities. Investors may be unable to sell positions quickly or at desired prices, especially during periods of market stress.
- ABS transactions rely on specific structural features—such as payment waterfalls, triggers, and credit enhancements—that may affect the priority or timing of payments. Structural changes or trigger events may result in payment delays or reduced returns.
- The performance of ABS depends on the ability of the servicer to collect payments and manage the underlying assets. Servicer disruption, errors, or replacement may adversely impact cash flows.
- The performance of ABS backed by consumer or commercial loans can be influenced by broader economic conditions, including employment trends, interest rate environments, and consumer credit health.
Important Information
The opinions expressed are those of the author, are based on current market conditions and are subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals. All material presented is compiled from sources believed to be reliable and current, but accuracy cannot be guaranteed. This is not to be construed as an offer to buy or sell any financial instruments and should not be relied upon as the sole factor in an investment making decision. As with all investments there are associated inherent risks. This should not be considered a recommendation to purchase any investment product. This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions if they are uncertain whether an investment is suitable for them. Please obtain and review all financial material carefully before investing. Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. Invesco Advisers, Inc. (IAI) is an investment adviser. It provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities.
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