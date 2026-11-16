Real estate Managing downside risk in real estate credit
Downside mitigation is a key consideration when investing in real estate credit. Charlie Rose explains why protecting invested capital is central to Invesco Real Estate Credit’s approach, and why the potential yield becomes less meaningful without an appropriate level of downside mitigation.
That philosophy begins with a risk-based underwriting process that considers factors ranging from property and market risk to climate, insurance and counterparty risk. By emphasizing high-quality credits and disciplined underwriting, the team seeks to manage default and loss risk while pursuing the returns investors expect.