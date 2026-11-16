Real estate Why credit quality comes before yield
For real estate credit investors, returns are only one part of the equation. Charlie Rose explains Invesco Real Estate Credit’s approach to pursuing target returns while emphasizing credit quality through factors such as sponsor strength, asset quality, loan-to-value ratios, cash coverage and covenant protections.
That philosophy also influences how the team competes for lending opportunities. Rather than leaning into additional leverage or looser structures, Rose discusses why the preference is to compete on pricing while maintaining underwriting discipline.
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