Important information

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Capital Allocators and Invesco are not in any way affiliated.

This information is intended for Institutional Investors that are US residents. All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Private market investments involve significant risk, including possible loss of principal. They are generally illiquid, may require long holding periods, and can be difficult to value or sell. Returns may be affected by interest rates, economic and market conditions, industry developments, and the financial condition of underlying companies. These investments may not be suitable for all investors.

The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of September, 18, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.