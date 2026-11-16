Real estate What’s driving opportunities in real estate credit
The real estate credit market is evolving as banks represent a smaller share of lending activity and alternative lenders play a greater role. Charlie Rose discusses how this shift is contributing to the opportunity set across real estate credit.
At the same time, elevated real estate debt maturities are driving increased refinancing activity. Rose explains how these market dynamics are influencing lending activity, with much of Invesco Real Estate Credit’s current volume concentrated in industrial and multifamily.