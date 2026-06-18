Re-examining the role of commodities in a new market regime

Institutional portfolios have evolved beyond the traditional 60/40 framework, yet many remain calibrated to a macro regime defined by stable inflation and globalization. Today’s environment looks different, with geopolitical fragmentation, supply shocks, and rising demand for energy and critical materials introducing new sources of volatility. In this context, commodities may warrant renewed consideration as a strategic portfolio component.

Commodities serve distinct roles within a broader asset allocation. Unlike equities and fixed income, their returns are tied to input costs, supply-demand imbalances, and production cycles — providing diversification beyond traditional correlation benefits. They have also shown a strong relationship with unexpected inflation, often responding more quickly than traditional assets.

Not all commodity exposures are the same. Outcomes vary based on benchmark construction, return drivers, and allocation size, making implementation critical. Rather than a tactical hedge, commodities can serve as a strategic allocation that complements traditional assets and may enhance portfolio resilience in a changing macro regime.

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