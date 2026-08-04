Real estate A potentially renewed opportunity set in US private real estate for institutional investors
A combination of reset valuations, resilient property fundamentals, and powerful secular trends is reshaping the opportunity set in US private real estate. For institutional investors, the asset class continues to offer the potential for income, diversification, and long-term capital appreciation supported by demographic, technological, and economic tailwinds.
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Important information
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All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments in real estate-related instruments may be affected by economic, legal, or environmental factors that affect property values, rents or occupancies of real estate. Real estate companies, including REITs or similar structures, tend to be small and mid-cap companies and their shares may be more volatile and less liquid.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June, 31, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward- looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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