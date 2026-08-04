Real estate A potentially renewed opportunity set in US private real estate for institutional investors

Invesco Real Estate
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August 4, 2026

A combination of reset valuations, resilient property fundamentals, and powerful secular trends is reshaping the opportunity set in US private real estate. For institutional investors, the asset class continues to offer the potential for income, diversification, and long-term capital appreciation supported by demographic, technological, and economic tailwinds.

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