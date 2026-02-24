For ERISA plan administrators only:



To help plan administrators satisfy their obligations, Invesco has developed a quick and easy way for plan administrators to create, download and print plan-specific 404a-5 fee disclosure reports. Follow the steps above to generate a report. Notification of any plan-level fee changes to the disclosure reports generally will be provided 30-90 days prior to such changes. Visit the site periodically to access any changes to disclosure reports. Notifications will be provided to you via U.S. mail.

DISCLOSURE REPORTS INTENDED FOR PARTICIPANTS AND BENEFICIARIES OF PLAN GOVERNED BY THE EMPLOYEE RETIREMENT INCOME SECURITY ACT OF 1974, AS AMENDED (ERISA) AND FOR CERTAIN NON-ERISA PLANS THAT HAVE AGREED TO PROVIDE THIS DISCLOSURE TO THEIR PARTICIPANTS. REPORT WILL REFLECT FUND PERFORMANCE AND BENCHMARK DATA AS OF THE PRIOR CALENDAR YEAR END. EXPENSE DATA WILL REFLECT EXPENSES AS OF EACH FUND’S PRIOR FISCAL YEAR END.