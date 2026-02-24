Plan Sponsor 408b-2 Disclosure Reports
Make selections to generate report
Generate report
Invesco has developed a quick and easy way for ERISA plan fiduciaries/sponsors to create, download and print plan-specific 408b-2 disclosure reports. Follow the steps above to generate your report, which will include fund-specific information for your plan investment options in the Invesco funds.
Invesco will provide notification of any changes to the 408b-2 disclosure reports generally within 60 days of such changes. Visit the site periodically to access investment-related and any other changes to disclosure reports.
Notifications will be provided to you via U.S. mail.