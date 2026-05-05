Fixed Income Podcast: ‘Boring’ municipal bonds may be anything but in today’s market

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May 5, 2026
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Key takeaways

  • Interest rates are higher than they’ve been in some time, and the income from municipal bonds is generally exempt from federal income taxes. 

  • The volatility over the last few years was an anomaly in the muni market. The team has a positive view about munis and where yields are in 2026.

  • Municipal bonds are a pure play on the US, states, and local communities, without the exposure to geopolitical risks of more global asset classes. 

Mark Paris, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Municipals, sits down for a timely, in-depth conversation on the municipal bond market — why it matters, how it works, and what investors may be missing right now. He breaks down munis in practical, everyday terms, explains why today’s higher-rate environment has made tax-exempt income compelling again, and addresses common misconceptions around risk, liquidity, and who municipal bonds are really for.

Listen in for a discussion on everything from credit fundamentals and supply-and-demand technicals to headline risks, sector opportunities, and why “boring” municipal bonds may be anything but in today’s market. 

Rethink Portfolios: Municipal bonds with Mark Paris

Host Danielle Singer sits down with Mark Paris for a timely, in-depth conversation on the municipal bond market.

Highlights from the conversation

  • The rate environment. “I think the most important thing is that we came out of a period of time post-COVID where rates were extremely low. Well, rates are significantly higher than they've been in quite some time. … So I think investors are starting to feel that, starting to enjoy that. And the reality is that, for a long time, you really couldn't get a lot out of fixed income, but now you can clip that coupon, you can gross that up on a tax-exempt basis. And I think investors are excited about that."
  • Our outlook for munis. “We think that this is going to be a really positive carry year. We think that rates are going to be in a range this year. We talked about rates being higher, and you clip that coupon and gross it up. Our hope this year is that investors understand that the last couple of years were a bit of an anomaly in the muni market ... So I would tell investors, don't be focused on the volatility of the last few years. Be focused on where the yields are. This could be more of a range year, more of a carry year. And they should feel a lot more positive about where the muni market is in 2026 than where it was the last several years.”
  • Opportunities in health care. “We have a really keen eye right now on health care. The One Big Beautiful Bill does cut back on Medicare, Medicaid reimbursements. It'll be more towards the end of 2027 than now. We think there's going to be some selling in the hospital space where people get nervous. … Yet, hospitals that do elective surgery, hospitals that are in the birthing business, hospitals that have sometimes even an endowment or good fundraising possibilities, are in a good demographic area, have good, strong management — we should be able to pick through some of the selling that goes on and really find some good deals in that sector going forward.”
  • A “pure play” on the United States. “I think what sometimes investors miss is the muni market is a pure play on the United States. We're not really worried about steel prices. Tariffs weren't that big of a hit to the muni market. Even oil shocks that we've seen in the past … This is about local communities, this is about states, this is about the services that they provide.”
  • Credit-driven research. “We have 24 dedicated credit analysts. These analysts do their own research. They look at the Moody's and the S&P reports, but what they really do is put their own proprietary rating on everything that we do. So yes, it's still a very technical-driven market, but what is that credit doing? What is the competition of that credit? … The analysts give us a strong fundamental opinion. And then the portfolio managers layer on that the technicals of supply and demand and what is going on in the actual over-the-counter, non-quoted market.”
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