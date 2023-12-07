Jason Farrell
Team Lead and Product Director, CFA
Jason Farrell is a Team Lead and Product Director for the US Core and Small-Mid Growth Equities teams.
Jason joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He joined OppenheimerFunds in 2008 as a product manager. Prior to that, he held positions as an equity research analyst and equity research advisor at Prudential Equity Group. Jason has been in the financial services industry since 2006 and has worked in the product management and strategy fields since 2010.
Jason earned a BS degree in management from Syracuse University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 registrations.
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