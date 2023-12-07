Jason Farrell

Jason Farrell

Team Lead and Product Director, CFA

Jason Farrell is a Team Lead and Product Director for the US Core and Small-Mid Growth Equities teams.

Jason joined Invesco when the firm combined with OppenheimerFunds in 2019. He joined OppenheimerFunds in 2008 as a product manager. Prior to that, he held positions as an equity research analyst and equity research advisor at Prudential Equity Group. Jason has been in the financial services industry since 2006 and has worked in the product management and strategy fields since 2010.

Jason earned a BS degree in management from Syracuse University. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA) charterholder and holds the Series 7 and 63 registrations.

success failure

Start the conversation.

To learn more about Invesco Global Consulting services and resources, you can contact us here. 

Start the conversation.

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.