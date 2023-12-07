Jonathan Fogel is an Associate for the Distressed Credit & Special Situations team at Invesco. In this role, he is responsible for sourcing, analyzing, and executing distressed investment opportunities.



Mr. Fogel joined Invesco in 2024. Prior to joining the firm, he served as an investment banking analyst in the Financial Restructuring Group at Houlihan Lokey, where he focused on in-court and out-of-court restructuring and distressed M&A. Mr. Fogel has been in the industry since 2023.



Mr. Fogel earned a BA degree in economics from the University of Michigan.