Go paperless with e-delivery

Enjoy the convenience of having investment document links delivered straight to your inbox

Follow these easy steps to sign up for e-delivery

1. Log in to your account.

2. Select Update Profile Settings, then Email Address and E-Delivery.

3. Change the delivery method to Email.

Don’t have a username and password? Register now.

Benefits of going paperless

Invesco’s e-delivery service helps reduce clutter and waste — and provides an easy, efficient way for you to organize and manage your investment documents.

Sign up for e-delivery

Switch to e-delivery today and elect to receive an email notification for any or all of the following:

  • Tax forms
  • Quarterly statements
  • Fund reports and prospectuses
  • Daily confirmations and account documents