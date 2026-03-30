Follow these easy steps to sign up for e-delivery
1. Log in to your account.
2. Select Update Profile Settings, then Email Address and E-Delivery.
3. Change the delivery method to Email.
Benefits of going paperless
Invesco’s e-delivery service helps reduce clutter and waste — and provides an easy, efficient way for you to organize and manage your investment documents.
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