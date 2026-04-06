Markets and Economy Indicators suggest the market likely hasn’t hit bottom yet

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
April 6, 2026
Blurred people walking in downtown Lower Manhattan, in New York City.

Key takeaways

  • Business cycle:

    Our preferred cyclical indicators are trending in the wrong direction, but they are not pointing to disaster.

  • Shifting toward slowdown:

    Tactically, the picture has softened. Our short-lived global expansion signal has shifted toward a slowdown.

  • Market bottom:

    Has the market already found its bottom? Based on our preferred market bottom indicators, the answer for now is likely no.

When your background is in macroeconomic and market strategy, there’s an unstated expectation that you can opine on everything. For example, I wasn’t a microbiologist in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, although I often felt like I was struggling to play one on television. In much the same way, I’m not a military strategist today — nor an expert on the inner thinking of US President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, or Iranian Ayatollah Mojtaba Khomeini. It’s probably for the best. When you convince yourself that you understand the motivations and goals of political and military leaders, markets would likely have a way of humbling you quickly.

This past week was a reminder. At various points, markets signaled that the war was intensifying, then nearing an end, and intensifying again.1 Trying to trade in reaction to each headline is a recipe for being whipsawed. In periods like this, we come back to what we do best. We focus on interpreting what markets themselves are telling us.

Business cycle indicators have shown only gradual deterioration

Let’s start with the business cycle. As we’ve been saying, our preferred cyclical indicators are trending in the wrong direction, but they aren’t pointing to disaster. Credit spreads have modestly widened,2 inflation expectations have trended higher,3 and the US dollar has modestly strengthened.4 The rise in inflation expectations has led investors to expect further rate increases from the European Central Bank, the Bank of England, and even the Bank of Japan.5

Taken together, this gradual — but not meaningful — deterioration in cycle indicators suggests that markets still appear to believe in an exit ramp and an eventual resumption of the expansion once near-term uncertainty fades.

Global signals point toward a slowdown

Tactically, the picture has softened. Our short-lived global expansion signal has shifted toward a slowdown. Risk sentiment has been deteriorating,6 and while many leading indicators remained relatively stable,7 they may follow sentiment and confidence and deteriorate. We saw early evidence of that last week. Consumer sentiment weakened,8 and the Institute of Supply Management (ISM) services activity moderated.9 They weren’t recessionary readings, but momentum had faded.

Has the market bottomed? Probably not.

That brings us to the weeks ahead and the question that many investors are asking. The major stock indexes have already corrected. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen roughly 10%.10 The S&P 500 Index isn’t far behind.11 The MSCI All Country World (ACWI) ex USA Index is down more than 11%.12 Has the market already found its bottom? Based on our preferred market bottom indicators, the answer for now is likely no.

  • Sentiment has become less bullish, but it hasn’t reached the extremes typically associated with durable bottoms. The American Association of Individual Investors’ (AAII) Sentiment Survey showed bears outnumbering bulls by about 20 percentage points. At prior market lows, that gap has often been closer to 50.13
  • Volatility has increased, but it hasn’t surged to levels that have typically coincided with panic. The VIX, for example, hasn’t approached 40.14
  • Technicals also continued to deteriorate. The S&P 500 Index fell below its 200-day moving average, which may be an early warning rather than an all-clear signal. During the 2022 market bottom, it ultimately traded 16% below that level before finding a more solid footing.15

Of course, none of that’ll matter if there’s a social media post today calling off the war. But again, who am I to know?

What does this mean for investors?

I may still occasionally find myself playing a military strategist on television, but in practice, I remain grounded in what the market itself is signaling. In the short term, markets may still have work to do before a durable bottom is formed. Tactically, I believe a slowdown environment argues for maintaining stock exposure, but with greater emphasis on quality and more defensive areas of the market. Longer term, we may want to take solace in markets indicating that the broader cycle hasn’t yet ended and that this too shall pass.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

April 6

Global

Easter Monday (selected markets closed)

Lower liquidity and reduced trading volumes can amplify volatility in open markets

April 7

US

Durable goods orders (Feb.)

Signals business investment trends and manufacturing momentum

April 8

US

Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting minutes (Mar.)

Provides insight into the Federal Reserve’s policy debate and future rate path

 

Eurozone

Retail sales (Feb.)

Key indicator of consumer demand and economic momentum

April 9

US

Personal income and spending/PCE inflation (Feb.)

Critical gauge of consumer strength and the Fed’s preferred inflation measure

 

US

Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q4, third estimate)

Confirms growth trends and revisions can affect macro outlook

April 10

US

Consumer Price Index (CPI) (Mar.)

Primary inflation indicator; major influence on interest rates and markets

 

Canada

Employment report (Mar.)

Assesses labor market strength and informs Bank of Canada policy expectations

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the price movements of the S&P 500 Index for the week of March 30, 2026, which fell early in the week, recovered midweek, and plunged again at the end of the week.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026. Credit spreads are based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index and the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index.
  • 3

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the 5-year US Treasury breakeven rate. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the US Dollar Index, which measures the value of the US dollar versus a trade-weighted basket of currencies.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the central bank implied rates.
  • 6

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the one-month return of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index compared to the S&P 500 Index.
  • 7

    Source: US Conference Board, based on the Conference Board US Leading Economic Indicator Index.
  • 8

    Source: University of Michigan, March 31, 2026
  • 9

    Source: Institute of Supply Management, Feb. 28, 2026
  • 10

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the 10.01% decline of the Dow Jones Industrial Average from the Feb. 10, 2026 high to the recent trough of March 27, 2026.
  • 11

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the 9.10% decline of the S&P 500 Index from the Jan. 27, 2026 high to the recent trough of March 27, 2026.
  • 12

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the 11.23% decline of MSCI ACWI ex-US from the Feb. 27, 2026 high to the recent trough of March 27, 2026.
  • 13

    Source: American Association of Individual Investors, April 1, 2026
  • 14

    Source: Chicago Board Options Exchange, April 1, 2026. The Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index (VIX) is a financial benchmark designed to be an up-to-the-minute market estimate of the expected volatility of the S&P 500 Index and is calculated by using the midpoint of real-time S&P 500 Index option bid/ask quotes.
  • 15

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 2, 2026, based on the returns of the S&P 500 Index. The market bottomed in 2022 after the S&P 500 Index had fallen 16.89% from its 200-day moving average.

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