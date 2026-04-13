Markets and Economy Iran war: What’s driving market sentiment?

Brian Levitt
Brian Levitt Opens in a new tab Chief Global Market Strategist and Head of Strategy & Insights
April 13, 2026
Stock market graphs on multiple computer screens on a trading floor.

Key takeaways

  • Many assumed that if the Middle East conflict lasted more than a few weeks, it would be meaningfully negative for risk assets.

  • Markets appear to have made a judgment call. They haven’t priced this as a conflict that spirals endlessly outward.

  • It seems markets crave narrative closure more than calendar precision; are conditions getting better relative to deteriorated expectations?

“It depends on the duration of the conflict.” I cannot remember ever hearing a singular phrase as often as I have this one during the ongoing conflict in Iran. I know that I’ve said it more than once. It has become a kind of shorthand explanation for the uncertainty that conflict brings to economies and markets. If we only knew how long this would last, then we could understand the impact on growth, inflation, policy, and markets.

At the outset, many assumed that anything lasting more than a few weeks would be meaningfully negative for risk assets. Now we’re approaching six weeks. And yet the S&P 500 Index is now nearly flat since the conflict began.1 Credit spreads have tightened.2 Volatility spiked early and then receded.3 Markets did what markets often do — they appear to have absorbed the shock.4

That reality forces a reconsideration of the original assumption.

Narratives versus specifics

Perhaps it wasn’t the specific duration that mattered most. Perhaps it was whether the market would ever succumb to a belief that there was no end in sight. Investors, particularly after last year’s Liberation Day whipsaw, have shown little appetite for pricing in open-ended worst-case scenarios.5 The cost of being overly defensive too early may remain fresh in investors’ memories.

In that context, markets appear to have made a judgment call. They appear to not have priced this as a conflict that spirals endlessly outward. Even talk of a ceasefire, like we got last week, sustainable or not, had been enough to lift risk sentiment. The bar for relief has been surprisingly low.

The terms of any ceasefire remain unclear. Skeptics have been quick to raise issues around tolls collected by Iran at the Strait of Hormuz or the time required to rebuild damaged energy infrastructure. Initial reports suggest that Iran will demand a toll of $1 for every barrel of oil going through the Strait of Hormuz.6 Turning the Strait into a politicized transit route could also raise insurance premiums and financing costs across the energy complex.

These risks are real, but incentives matter. Iran has billions of reasons to normalize energy flows. The region’s Arab producers have strong incentives to rebuild infrastructure quickly and preserve market share. A permanently impaired energy system would hurt everyone involved.

Does that mean we’re heading back to $55 a barrel oil?7 Not necessarily. But does it suggest that prices can come down from recent peaks while remaining elevated relative to pre-conflict levels? That seems likely, in my view. Ultimately, the psychological shift from not knowing whether there’s an end to believing that there’s one may be more important than knowing the exact date. Markets appear to crave narrative closure more than calendar precision and tend to trade well if/when conditions are simply getting better relative to the deteriorated expectations.

Macro backdrop remains supportive

Beyond the conflict itself, the broader macro backdrop still offers support. Global leading indicators remained resilient.8 Inflation expectations are elevated but contained.9 And after a tepid core inflation report,10 the Federal Reserve may even begin to contemplate rate cuts at some point in the future. This isn’t the pristine Goldilocks environment it felt like at the start of the year, but in my view, it remains one that can sustain risk assets.

Bottom line: Perhaps market implications were never fully dependent on the duration of the conflict. Instead, it may depend on whether investors believed the duration was finite.

What to watch this week

Date

Region

Event

Why it matters

April 14

US

Producer Price Index (PPI)

Measures inflation pressures at the wholesale level and can influence Federal Reserve policy decisions

April 15

US

Empire State Manufacturing Survey

Provides an early indication of manufacturing activity and business conditions

 

US

Import and export prices

Tracks price pressures from global trade and currency movements

April 16

US

Retail sales

Key indicator of consumer spending, which drives the majority of US economic growth

 

US

Industrial production and capacity utilization

Measures factory output and the degree of slack in the industrial sector

 

US

Philadelphia Federal Reserve Manufacturing Survey

Regional snapshot of manufacturing health and demand trends

 

China

Gross domestic product (GDP) (Q1)

Critical signal of global growth momentum from the world’s second-largest economy

 

China

Industrial production

Reflects the strength of China’s manufacturing and export sectors

 

China

Retail sales

Measures consumer demand within China’s domestic economy

 

UK

Labour market data

Provides insight into wage growth, employment conditions, and inflation pressures

 

Canada

Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Primary inflation gauge guiding Bank of Canada monetary policy decisions

April 13–19

Global

International Monetary Fund (IMF) spring meetings

Policymaker commentary can influence global economic outlooks and financial markets

  • 1

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 9, 2026, based on the -0.65% return of the S&P 500 Index since the start of the conflict on Feb. 28, 2026.
  • 2

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 9, 2026, based on the option-adjusted spread of the Bloomberg US Corporate Bond Index, which was 84 basis points at the market close on Feb. 27, 2026 and had tightened to 80 basis points on April 9, 2026.
  • 3

    Source: Chicago Board Options Exchange, April 9, 2026, based on the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). The VIX is calculated by using the midpoint of real-time S&P 500 Index option bid/ask quotes.
  • 4

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 9, 2026, based on the -0.65% return of the S&P 500 Index since the start of the conflict on Feb. 28, 2026.
  • 5

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 9, 2026, based on the 21.85% return of the S&P 500 Index from Liberation Day, April 2, 2025 to April 9, 2026.
  • 6

    Source: The Hill, “Iran demands $1 per barrel of oil passing through Strait of Hormuz, paid in crypto,” April 8, 2026.
  • 7

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., April 9, 2026, based on the 2026 trough in the price of West Texas Intermediate crude sweet oil on Jan. 7, 2026.
  • 8

    Source: US Conference Board, March 31, 2026, based on the Conference Board Leading Economic Indicator, an economic indicator used for forecasting changes in the business cycle based on a composite of 10 underlying components. It’s currently at 100.15, which is still above its trend of 100.
  • 9

    Source: Bloomberg, L.P., March 31, 2026, based on the 5-year US Treasury breakeven rate, which rose to 2.627 on March 31 from 2.448 on Feb. 27. A breakeven inflation rate is a market-derived estimate of future inflation, calculated by comparing the yield on a standard government bond (nominal) to the yield on a Treasury Inflation-Protected Security (TIPS) of the same maturity.
  • 10

    Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, March 31, 2026, based on the year-over-year 2.6% change in the core Consumer Price Index (CPI).

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