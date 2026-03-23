NA5265786

Common stocks do not assure dividend payments and the amount of a dividend if any, may vary over time. There can be no guarantee or assurance that companies will declare dividends in the future of that if declared, they will remain at current levels or increase over time.

Invesco does not offer tax advice. Please consult your tax adviser for information regarding your own personal tax situation.

Since ordinary brokerage commissions apply for each ETF buy and sell transaction, frequent trading activity may increase the cost of ETFs.

QQA

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Securities held by the Fund are subject to market fluctuations. You should anticipate that the value of the Shares will decline, more or less, in correlation with any decline in value of the securities in the Fund’s portfolio. Additionally, natural or environmental disasters, widespread disease or other public health issues, war, military conflicts, acts of terrorism, economic crises or other events could result in increased premiums or discounts to the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”)

The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.

While the Fund is actively managed, a substantial portion of the Fund’s portfolio is designed to track the performance of the Index. In managing this portion of the Fund’s portfolio, the portfolio managers will not generally buy or sell a security unless that security is added or removed, respectively, from the Index, regardless of the performance of that security. If a specific security is removed from the Index, the Fund may be forced to sell such security at an inopportune time or for a price lower than the security’s current market value

In general, equity values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.

Investments in ELNs are susceptible to the risks of their underlying instruments, which could include management risk, market risk and, as applicable, foreign securities and currency risks. ELNs are also subject to certain debt securities risks, such as interest rate and credit risks. Should the prices of the underlying instruments move in an unexpected manner, the Fund may not achieve the anticipated benefits of an investment in an ELN, and may realize losses, which could be significant and could include the Fund’s entire principal investment. An ELN investment is also subject to counterparty risk, which is the risk that the issuer of the ELN will default or become bankrupt and the Fund may not be repaid the principal amount of, or income from, its investment. ELNs may also be less liquid than more traditional investments and the Fund may be unable to sell ELNs at a desirable time or price. In addition, the price of ELNs may not correlate with the underlying securities or a fixed income investment

Investments focused in a particular industry are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Investments focused in a particular sector, such as information technology, are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Risks of futures contracts include: an imperfect correlation between the value of the futures contract and the underlying commodity; possible lack of a liquid secondary market; inability to close a futures contract when desired; losses due to unanticipated market movements; obligation for the Fund to make daily cash payments to maintain its required margin; failure to close a position may result in the Fund receiving an illiquid commodity; and unfavorable execution prices.

A decision as to whether, when and how to use options involves the exercise of skill and judgment and even a well conceived option transaction may be unsuccessful because of market behavior or unexpected events. The prices of options can be highly volatile and the use of options can lower total returns.

Short sales may cause an investor to repurchase a security at a higher price, causing a loss. As there is no limit on how much the price of the security can increase, exposure to potential loss is unlimited.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment.

The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

The Fund is subject to numerous market trading risks, including the potential lack of an active market, losses from trading in secondary markets, and disruption in the creation/redemption process. During stressed market conditions, Shares may become less liquid as result of deteriorating liquidity which could lead to differences in the market price and the underlying value of those Shares.

BKLN

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Shares are not actively managed and are subject to risks similar to those of stocks, including those regarding short selling and margin maintenance requirements. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund’s return may not match the return of the Underlying Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Most senior loans are made to corporations with below investment-grade credit ratings and are subject to significant credit, valuation and liquidity risk. The value of the collateral securing a loan may not be sufficient to cover the amount owed, may be found invalid or may be used to pay other outstanding obligations of the borrower under applicable law. There is also the risk that the collateral may be difficult to liquidate, or that a majority of the collateral may be illiquid.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

Non-investment grade securities may be subject to greater price volatility due to specific corporate developments, interest-rate sensitivity, negative perceptions of the market, adverse economic and competitive industry conditions and decreased market liquidity.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

The Fund is non-diversified and may experience greater volatility than a more diversified investment

Reinvestment risk is the risk that a bond’s cash flows (coupon income and principal repayment) will be reinvested at an interest rate below that on the original bond.

The Fund may engage in frequent trading of its portfolio securities in connection with the rebalancing or adjustment of the Underlying Index.

The Fund’s use of a representative sampling approach will result in its holding a smaller number of securities than are in the underlying Index, and may be subject to greater volatility.

The Fund may hold illiquid securities that it may be unable to sell at the preferred time or price and could lose its entire investment in such securities.

Under a participation in senior loans, the fund generally will have rights that are more limited than those of lenders or of persons who acquire a senior loan by assignment. In a participation, the fund assumes the credit risk of the lender selling the participation in addition to the credit risk of the borrower. In the event of the insolvency of the lender selling the participation, the fund may be treated as a general creditor of the lender and may not have a senior claim to the lender's interest in the senior loan. Certain participations in senior loans are illiquid and difficult to value.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

Investments focused in a particular industry or sector are subject to greater risk, and are more greatly impacted by market volatility, than more diversified investments.

GTO

There are risks involved with investing in ETFs, including possible loss of money. Actively managed ETFs do not necessarily seek to replicate the performance of a specified index. Actively managed ETFs are subject to risks similar to stocks, including those related to short selling and margin maintenance. Ordinary brokerage commissions apply. The Fund's return may not match the return of the Index. The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risk associated with an investment in the Fund.

Mortgage- and asset-backed securities, which are subject to call (prepayment) risk, reinvestment risk and extension risk. These securities are also susceptible to an unexpectedly high rate of defaults on the mortgages held by a mortgage pool, which may adversely affect their value. The risk of such defaults depends on the quality of the mortgages underlying such security, the credit quality of its issuer or guarantor, and the nature and structure of its credit support.

Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.

Because the Fund may invest in other investment companies, it's subject to the risks associated with the investment company and its investment performance may depend on the underlying investment company's performance. Moreover, the Fund and its shareholders will incur its pro rata share of the underlying investment companies’ expenses, which will reduce the Fund’s performance, and the purchase of shares of some investment companies.

Municipal securities are subject to the risk that legislative or economic conditions could affect an issuer’s ability to make payments of principal and/ or interest.

An issuer may be unable to meet interest and/or principal payments, thereby causing its instruments to decrease in value and lowering the issuer’s credit rating.

Interest rate risk refers to the risk that bond prices generally fall as interest rates rise and vice versa.

The Fund may invest in privately issued securities, including 144A securities which are restricted (i.e. not publicly traded). The liquidity market for Rule 144A securities may vary, as a result, delay or difficulty in selling such securities may result in a loss to the Fund.

The Fund currently intends to effect creations and redemptions principally for cash, rather than principally in-kind because of the nature of the Fund's investments. As such, investments in the Fund may be less tax efficient than investments in ETFs that create and redeem in-kind.

The credit research process utilized by the Fund to implement its investment strategy in pursuit of its investment objective considers factors that include, but are not limited to, an issuer's operations, capital structure and environmental, social and governance ("ESG") considerations. Credit quality analysis therefore may consider whether any ESG factors pose a material financial risk or opportunity to an issuer.

The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.

Risks of collateralized loan obligations include the possibility that distributions from collateral securities will not be adequate to make interest or other payments, the quality of the collateral may decline in value or default, these obligations may be subordinate to other classes, values may be volatile, and disputes with the issuer may produce unexpected investment results.

Investments in loans involve special types of risks, including credit risk, interest rate risk, counterparty risk and prepayment risk. Loans may offer a fixed or floating interest rate, generally below investment grade and may be unrated. Loans can be difficult to value accurately and may be more susceptible to liquidity risk than other fixed-income securities. The value of the loan's collateral may be insufficient to cover the borrowers obligations should the borrower fail to make payments or become insolvent.

The Fund’s income may decline when interest rates fall if it holds a significant portion of short duration securities and/or securities with floating or variable interest rates. If the Fund invests in lower yielding bonds, as the bond’s portfolio mature; the Fund will need to purchase additional bonds, thereby reducing its income.

The values of junk bonds fluctuate more than those of high quality bonds and can decline significantly over short time periods.

The Investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.