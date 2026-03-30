Model Portfolios Pinnacle Total Beta

These diversified portfolios target specific levels of risk and return using ETFs.
Subscribe to our models

Invesco Models Target your optimal risk level

The Pinnacle Total Beta Series offers core ETF portfolios designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions. The lineup includes a range of potential solutions to suit an investor’s risk profile and return objective. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio.

Risk-adjusted returns

Seeks to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns while maintaining target risk levels.

Cost-efficient

Strategically combines passive and factor-based ETFs to optimize efficiency, minimize costs, and avoid overlapping exposures.

Diversified

Broad exposure across asset classes, factors, and managers.

Model name Equity Documents
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 10 Portfolio 10% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 20 Portfolio 20% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 30 Portfolio 30% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 40 Portfolio 40% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 50 Portfolio 50% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 60 Portfolio 60% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 70 Portfolio 70% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 80 Portfolio 80% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 90 Portfolio 90% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Equity Portfolio 100% Fact sheet
Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Income Portfolio 0% Fact sheet
  • 10% EQUITY

    10% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 10 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 20% EQUITY

    20% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 20 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 30% EQUITY

    30% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 30 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 40% EQUITY

    40% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 40 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 50% EQUITY

    50% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 50 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 60% EQUITY

    60% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 60 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 70% EQUITY

    70% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 70 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 80% EQUITY

    80% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 80 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 90% EQUITY

    90% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 90 Portfolio

    View fact sheet

  • 100% EQUITY

    100% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Equity Portfolio

    View fact sheet

0% EQUITY

0% EQUITY Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Income Portfolio

View fact sheet

Explore other portfolios

Check out other models designed for investors seeking to efficiently build a core portfolio that targets a desired level of risk.

success failure

Get model portfolio insights

Provide your contact information to get our latest perspectives on the markets and model portfolio allocations delivered right to your inbox.

Get model portfolio insights
Model portfolios that interest me Please select one or more portfolios

When you interact with us, we may collect information about you which constitutes personal data under applicable laws and regulations. Our privacy notice explains how we use and protect your personal data.