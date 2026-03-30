Invesco Models Target your optimal risk level
The Pinnacle Total Beta Series offers core ETF portfolios designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions. The lineup includes a range of potential solutions to suit an investor’s risk profile and return objective. See the holdings overview of the entire series' lineup or access the fact sheet for each individual portfolio.
Risk-adjusted returns
Seeks to achieve higher risk-adjusted returns while maintaining target risk levels.
Cost-efficient
Strategically combines passive and factor-based ETFs to optimize efficiency, minimize costs, and avoid overlapping exposures.
Diversified
Broad exposure across asset classes, factors, and managers.
|Model name
|Equity
|Documents
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 10 Portfolio
|10%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 20 Portfolio
|20%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 30 Portfolio
|30%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 40 Portfolio
|40%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 50 Portfolio
|50%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 60 Portfolio
|60%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 70 Portfolio
|70%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 80 Portfolio
|80%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta 90 Portfolio
|90%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Equity Portfolio
|100%
|Fact sheet
|Invesco Pinnacle Series: Total Beta Income Portfolio
|0%
|Fact sheet
Explore other portfolios
Check out other models designed for investors seeking to efficiently build a core portfolio that targets a desired level of risk.
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Pinnacle Hybrid Plus Multi-ManagerOffers core portfolios of mutual funds and ETFs designed using strategic long-term asset class allocations based on our long-term capital market assumptions.
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Explore model portfoliosWe offer a range of efficient solutions to help build a core portfolio for a targeted level of risk or compliment your core with specific exposures.