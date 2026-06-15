Value stocks can play an important role in building a diversified portfolio across different market environments. Here are five key points to keep in mind about large-cap value investing.

1. The role of large-cap value in a diversified portfolio

Value and growth represent two distinct stock investing styles — the classic tortoise and hare dynamic. Value stocks generally trade at lower valuations and are often steadier, exhibiting lower volatility than growth stocks — particularly during more volatile market periods. Growth stocks, by contrast, can be more dynamic in strong markets, with higher volatility but the potential for outsized returns.

Neither style is inherently better. Over time, both have delivered competitive results, though they come with different characteristics and risk profiles. Because of these differences, owning both in a well-diversified portfolio may be advantageous, because their complementary traits may help navigate shifting market environments. Including a large-cap value allocation can broaden diversification and provide exposure to a differentiated stock style. It can also support more balanced long-term outcomes by helping portfolios adapt to changing economic conditions.