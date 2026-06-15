US equities Diversify beyond growth with large-cap value
Key takeaways
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Many value stocks are trading well below historical norms, with valuations at a meaningful discount to the S&P 500 Index.
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Energy, financials, healthcare, and industrials are typical value sectors and can help reduce exposure to concentrated growth or AI-centric stocks.
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Companies with solid balance sheets, consistent earnings, and tangible cash flows may be positioned to benefit from renewed economic momentum.
Value stocks can play an important role in building a diversified portfolio across different market environments. Here are five key points to keep in mind about large-cap value investing.
1. The role of large-cap value in a diversified portfolio
Value and growth represent two distinct stock investing styles — the classic tortoise and hare dynamic. Value stocks generally trade at lower valuations and are often steadier, exhibiting lower volatility than growth stocks — particularly during more volatile market periods. Growth stocks, by contrast, can be more dynamic in strong markets, with higher volatility but the potential for outsized returns.
Neither style is inherently better. Over time, both have delivered competitive results, though they come with different characteristics and risk profiles. Because of these differences, owning both in a well-diversified portfolio may be advantageous, because their complementary traits may help navigate shifting market environments. Including a large-cap value allocation can broaden diversification and provide exposure to a differentiated stock style. It can also support more balanced long-term outcomes by helping portfolios adapt to changing economic conditions.
Key differences: Value vs. growth
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Large-cap value
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Large-cap growth
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Stocks with lower P/E ratios indicate that investors are paying less for every dollar of earnings received. Stocks with higher PE ratios indicate investors are paying more for every dollar of earnings received.
2. Understand the growth–value cycle
Large-cap value and growth stocks have historically taken turns leading the market, depending on economic cycles and broader conditions.
- Value has tended to lead during softer economic periods, rising-rate environments, and higher inflation
- Growth has led more often during economic expansions, falling rate environments, and low inflation
Recently, large-cap growth, based on the Russell 1000 Growth Index, outperformed large-cap value, based on the Russell 1000 Value Index, for an extended period, supported by low interest rates and strong returns from megacap technology companies [see table below]. Periods of prolonged leadership aren’t unusual, but they tend to change over time as market conditions shift.
These shifts matter because annual leadership changes compound over time, shaping cumulative investment returns. While performance has tended to even out over the long term, shorter-term leadership cycles can be both meaningful and prolonged.
Understanding the growth-value cycle
|Value has tended to lead in:
|Growth has tended to lead in:
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Shifting market leadership: Calendar year returns of Russell 1000® Value vs. Russell 1000® Growth
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2012
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2013
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2014
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2015
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2016
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2017
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2018
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2019
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2020
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2021
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2022
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2023
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2024
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2025
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Value
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17.51%
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32.53%
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13.45%
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-3.83%
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17.34%
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13.66%
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-8.27%
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26.54%
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2.87%
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25.16%
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-7.54%
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11.46%
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14.37%
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15.91%
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Growth
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15.26%
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33.48%
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13.05%
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5.67%
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7.08%
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30.21%
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-1.51%
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36.39%
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38.49%
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27.60%
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--29.14%
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42.68%
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33.36%
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18.56%
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Leader
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+2.25%
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+0.96%
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+0.40%
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+9.49%
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+10.26%
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+16.55%
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+6.75%
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+9.85%
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+35.62%
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+2.44%
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+21.60%
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+31.22%
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18.99%
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2.65%
|
|
2000
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2001
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2002
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2003
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2004
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2005
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2006
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2007
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2008
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2009
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2010
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2011
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Value
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7.01%
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-5.59%
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-15.52%
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30.03%
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16.49%
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7.05%
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22.25%
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-0.17%
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-36.85%
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19.69%
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15.51%
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0.39%
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Growth
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-22.42%
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-20.42%
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-27.88%
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29.75%
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6.30%
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5.26%
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9.07%
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11.81%
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-38.44%
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37.21%
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16.71%
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2.64%
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Leader
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+29.44%
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+14.83%
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+12.36%
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+0.28%
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+10.19%
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+1.79%
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+13.17%
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+11.99%
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+1.59%
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+17.52%
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+1.20%
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+2.25%
Source: Lipper. An investment cannot be made in an index. Data as of April 1, 2026. Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
3. Rotation and market broadening
A small group of megacap companies has driven a significant portion of US stock market returns for the past several years. At one point, they represented about one-third of the S&P 500 Index. While this concentration has supported strong performance, it has also increased reliance on a limited number of names.
Recently, there’ve been signs of improving market breadth — going from “top-heavy” to more balanced. Equal-weighted indexes and smaller-cap segments have shown relative strength over shorter time periods — an early signal that leadership may be broadening.
Historically, broader market participation has created a more supportive environment for value-oriented sectors such as financials, industrials, energy, and parts of healthcare. As leadership expands, a wider group of companies may contribute to returns, reducing dependence on a narrow set of market leaders.
Equal-weight vs. cap-weight trends
- Shorter timeframes: Equal-weight has outperformed cap-weight
- Longer timeframes: Cap-weight has led
- Takeaway: The average stock has begun to close the gap, consistent with early-stage broadening
Market broadening doesn’t necessarily mean growth stocks will sharply underperform. Instead, it has often resulted in a rotation where growth continued to perform, but no longer dominated overall returns. Diversification and stock selection can become more important as return drivers expand across sectors and styles.
value in an inflationary environment
While inflation has moderated, it remains a meaningful factor in the current economic backdrop. Historically, value stocks — those trading below their intrinsic worth — have tended to perform well during periods of moderate to higher inflation. The companies often exhibited durable fundamentals, stable cash flows, and pricing power, which had helped them navigate inflationary pressures more effectively.
5. Investing through a value lens
- When considering investing in large-cap value, keep these things in mind: Stay grounded in fundamentals. Short-term prices may not reflect intrinsic value. A disciplined focus on fundamentals helps avoid chasing sentiment and supports long-term decision-making.
- Use volatility as an opportunity. Market dislocations can create opportunities to invest in quality companies at attractive valuations when prices disconnect from underlying fundamentals.
- Avoid chasing market leaders. Maintain discipline and consistency. Market pricing can diverge from true value, particularly during periods of strong momentum.
When choosing a large-cap value investment, consider these things:
- Proven long-term performance. Because value strategies often invest in out-of-favor stocks, evaluating performance across full market cycles — including periods of volatility — is critical.
- Team and process consistency. It’s important to understand whether the current investment team and process are responsible for the long-term track record, and whether they’ve demonstrated an ability to avoid value traps, stocks that appear undervalued but lack potential for growth
- Style integrity. Look for strategies that consistently exhibit true value characteristics, rather than drifting toward growth during certain market environments.
What large-cap value offers Adding an allocation to large-cap value may help build more resilient stock allocations by diversifying across styles and sectors. Plus, in an environment with evolving market leadership, persistent inflation, and signs of broadening participation, value strategies can serve as a complementary counterbalance to growth and provide a wider range of return drivers rather than a narrow set of market leaders.
Related insights
Important information
NA5552361
All investing involves risk, including the risk of loss.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Investments cannot be made directly in an index.
Cash flow is the net amount of cash and cash equivalents generated by a business.
A discount measures how much less one stock (or index) is trading compared with another stock (or index).
Equal-weighted indexes or strategies give each security an equal weight within a portfolio.
Diversification does not guarantee a profit or eliminate the risk of loss.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic and political conditions.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
Inflation is the rate at which the general price level for goods and services is increasing.
Intrinsic value represents the inherent business value of portfolio holdings during a two- to three-year investment horizon based on their estimates of future cash flow.
Market breadth is a concept used in technical analysis to gauge the direction of the overall market by examining the number of companies advancing relative to the number of companies declining.
A market cycle is a trend or pattern that may exist in a given market environment, allowing some securities or asset classes to outperform others.
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measures a stock’s valuation by dividing its share price by its earnings per share.
The Russell 1000® Growth Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap growth stocks. The Russell 1000 Index is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co. Russell® is a trademark of the Frank Russell Co.
The Russell 1000® Value Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap value stocks.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
A value style of investing is subject to the risk that the valuations never improve or that the returns will trail other styles of investing or the overall stock markets.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of June 8, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
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