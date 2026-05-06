Invesco Equities
These videos are brought to you by Invesco’s equity team, which provides innovative and agile capabilities across regions, styles, and market capitalizations.
Learn more
Since late 2025, we’ve seen a rotation away from megacap stocks and a broadening of performance towards other market caps, including mid-caps.1 Mid-sized companies are often described as the “sweet spot” of investing, combining some of the best features of large and small companies. The mid cap universe spans companies from about $7 billion to $70 billion in market cap, representing a broad opportunity set for identifying high-quality businesses with meaningful growth potential.
In our view, they have a lot going in their favor.
Earnings can help drive stocks, and mid-cap earnings growth improved in 2025.2 And looking ahead, expectations for 2026 are roughly on par with large caps, while mid-caps continue to trade at lower valuations.3
What’s also compelling is that premier mid-cap growth companies have the potential to compound earnings and grow through market capitalizations. We’re excited about how many premier mid-cap companies we’re able to find. Compared to small caps, the opportunity set is more balanced across sectors, and it’s far less concentrated than large caps.4
The performance gap between winners and losers has been staggering lately, too, creating an environment where active management may shine.5 Our research has helped us find what we consider to be the best relative growth opportunities, and just as importantly, areas to avoid. One example is the tech sector. We built an overweight in semiconductors and hardware stocks, both of which have performed well in our Discovery Mid-Cap Growth Fund.6 Conversely, our research led us to avoid software, where we’ve held one of the largest underweights. Software has significantly underperformed the broader market.7
Despite heightened volatility, we’re optimistic about our ability to navigate the market and find companies that can potentially outperform across market cycles. Our Discovery Growth Team covers the full lifecycle of growth companies — from small to mid to large caps — giving us a comprehensive view of the competitive landscape, supply chains, and opportunity set.
Invesco Distributors NA5411382
Important information
NA5444226
An investment cannot be made into an index
Past performance is not a guarantee of future results.
The Fund's value may be affected by changes in the stock markets. Stock markets may experience significant short-term volatility and may fall or rise sharply at times. Adverse events in any part of the equity or fixed income markets may have unexpected negative effects on other market segments. Different stock markets may behave differently from each other and U.S. stock markets may move in the opposite direction from one or more foreign stock markets.
Active trading results in added expenses and may result in a lower return and increased tax liability.
Stocks of small and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Derivatives may be more volatile and less liquid than traditional investments and are subject to market, interest rate, credit, leverage, counterparty, and management risks. An investment in a derivative could lose more than the cash amount invested.
The risks of investing in securities of foreign issuers can include fluctuations in foreign currencies, political and economic instability, and foreign taxation issues.
Growth stocks tend to be more sensitive to changes in their earnings and can be more volatile.
The Fund's value may be affected by changes in the stock markets. Stock markets may experience significant short-term volatility and may fall or rise sharply at times. Adverse events in any part of the equity or fixed-income markets may have unexpected negative effects on other market segments. Different stock markets may behave differently from each other and U.S. stock markets may move in the opposite direction from one or more foreign stock markets.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
The Fund is subject to certain other risks. Please see the current prospectus for more information regarding the risks associated with an investment in the Fund.
The value of investments and any income will fluctuate (this may partly be the result of exchange rate fluctuations), and investors may not get back the full amount invested. The opinions expressed are those of the author as of April 20, 2026, and are based on current market conditions and subject to change without notice. These opinions may differ from those of other Invesco investment professionals.
This does not constitute a recommendation of any investment strategy or product for a particular investor. Investors should consult a financial professional before making any investment decisions.
There is no guarantee that outlooks or forecasts will come to pass.
Forward price-to-earnings ratio is a variant of a company’s price-to-earnings ratio, and is calculated by dividing the company’s current share price by its expected earnings, usually for the next 12 months or next full fiscal year.
The Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) was developed by and is the exclusive property and a service mark of MSCI Inc. and Standard & Poor’s.
The investment techniques and risk analysis used by the portfolio managers may not produce the desired results.
The price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio measures a stock’s valuation by dividing its share price by its earnings per share.
The Russell 1000® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of large-cap stocks and is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®.
The Russell 2000® Index measures the performance of small-capitalization stocks and is a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®.
The Russell 3000® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market. An investment cannot be made directly in an index.
The Russell Midcap® Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-cap growth segment of the US equity universe.
The Russell Midcap® Index, a trademark/service mark of the Frank Russell Co.®, is an unmanaged index considered representative of mid-cap stocks.
The S&P 500® Index is an unmanaged index considered representative of the US stock market.
Stocks of medium-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Stocks of small- and mid-sized companies tend to be more vulnerable to adverse developments, may be more volatile, and may be illiquid or restricted as to resale.
Many products and services offered in technology-related industries are subject to rapid obsolescence, which may lower the value of the issuers.
In general, stock values fluctuate, sometimes widely, in response to activities specific to the company as well as general market, economic, and political conditions.
The opinions referenced above are those of the author as of April 20, 2026. These comments should not be construed as recommendations, but as an illustration of broader themes. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results. They involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions; there can be no assurance that actual results will not differ materially from expectations.
This link takes you to a site not affiliated with Invesco. The site is for informational purposes only. Invesco does not guarantee nor take any responsibility for any of the content.
We'll use this information to help deliver the experience most relevant to you.