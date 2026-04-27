Recent market volatility has refocused attention on the role large-cap value strategies can play in participant equity allocations. Here are five key points for plan sponsors to consider about this important asset class.

1. Remember the role of large-cap value in a DC investment menu

Value and growth represent two distinct equity investing styles — the classic tortoise and hare dynamic. Value stocks generally trade at lower valuations and often show steadier, lower volatility behavior than growth stocks, particularly during choppier market periods. In contrast, growth stocks can be more exciting in strong markets, with likely higher volatility but the potential for outsized returns from rapidly expanding companies.

Neither style is inherently better. Over time, both have delivered competitive results, though large-cap value and large-cap growth investment styles come with different characteristics and risks. Because of these differences, history suggests that holding both in a well-diversified retirement portfolio may be advantageous. Their complementary traits may help participants better navigate shifting market dynamics.